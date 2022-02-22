What it would take for Prince Andrew to be prosecuted over Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew won’t be prosecuted over his relationship with intercourse offender Jeffrey Epstein except Ghislaine Maxwell testifies towards him, a lawyer instructed Newsweek‘s The Royal Report podcast.

The Duke of York settled out of courtroom for an undisclosed sum over Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit, which accused him of sexual assault, a felony offense below New York Penal Law.

However, he has not been arrested or charged and the prince’s legal professionals have beforehand stated the Department of Justice confirmed they view him as a witness not a goal of their Epstein investigation.

Prince Andrew has denied having had intercourse with Giuffre. He instructed the BBC in November 2019: “I can tell you categorically I don’t remember meeting her at all. I do not remember a photograph being taken and I’ve said consistently and frequently that we never had any sort of sexual contact whatever.”

Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, instructed Newsweek‘s The Royal Report podcast: “The prince hasn’t cooperated with the U.S. attorney in New York. He’s made that clear.

“You have a sufferer who’s definitely prepared to come back ahead. But you want some kind of corroborating proof.

“You need a Ghislaine Maxwell, you need something else to meet that higher burden in a criminal case, it’s beyond a reasonable doubt, you need 12 out of 12 jurors.

“So with out that, I do not assume we’ll see a prosecution of the prince right here within the United States.”

Rahmani stated the federal government don’t seem to consider Giuffre might be a robust witness at trial since she was not referred to as within the prosecution of Maxwell, convicted on five out of six counts in her sex-trafficking trial in December.

The former federal prosecutor, who had fought authorized battles towards Prince Andrew‘s lawyer Andrew Brettler beforehand, stated: “Criminal expenses are definitely what everyone seems to be considering relating to Prince Andrew.

“When it comes to his case I think the government is going to need something more than Virginia Giuffre’s testimony.

“They didn’t put her on the stand in the Maxwell case, so she’s not going to be the strongest witness in a criminal trial.

“The prince has clearly denied, and can proceed to disclaim, having any sexual contact together with her.”

Prince Andrew vowed to cooperate with U.S. authorities in November 2019, when he stepped again from public life and the DOJ first requested his testimony early in 2020.

His legal professionals offered a statement however there was no public confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II‘s son satisfying the request for reside proof.

Rahmani stated: “I do not anticipate him to come back wherever close to the United States any time quickly as a result of there is a chance that he could also be arrested.

“I think it’s unlikely that he would be indicted and extradited to the United States, it’s certainly a possibility.”