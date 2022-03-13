What it’s like having a clingy dog that doesn’t want to be left alone. Watch

Having a canine as a pet is like having firm for twenty-four hours a day. Some canine get so hooked up to their people that they don’t need to half with them for even a minute. Videos of canine which can be actually hooked up to their people are a pleasure to look at. Like this video uploaded on Instagram of a Golden Retriever canine who may be very clingy. The video will certainly make you go ‘aww’ as it’s so cute to look at.

It was uploaded on Instagram sooner or later in the past by a web page devoted to Golden Retrievers. It has bought over 37,000 views up to now. In the video, the canine is seen its human whereas they’re doing one thing on their laptop computer. In one other shot, the canine even tries to barge right into a room whereas the door is being closed.

“Stage 5 clinger. Tag someone who should see this,” says the caption of the video.

The submit bought quite a few feedback with individuals commenting coronary heart emojis.

“So adorable,” commented an Instagram person. “Cuteeee,” stated one other. “Simply adorable,” stated a 3rd.

The canine within the video is recognized as Maui. It has over three lakh followers on Instagram.

In one other video posted by the canine account final 12 months, its human has proven how the canine is all the time her and needs to play whereas she is working from dwelling.

