What it’s like teaching ‘world religions’ in Pakistan

The subsequent problem is to show world religions in such a approach that my college students develop into attracted to seek out out extra about them. If my college students do not need a want to know extra about different religions, they finally come to think about the research of different religions as pointless and ineffective.

My first responsibility as a trainer is to respect my college students’ faith by displaying them that my information of Islam is in step with what they imagine; it’s not restricted to my private view of Islam.

I named my course “The Wisdom of World Religions” and it offers with Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Christianity. The course takes about 16 weeks to finish. All my college students are Muslim.

I grew up in a Christian household and studied Christian theology. I additionally studied Islam at college. For the previous 5 years, I’ve been dwelling between Melbourne and Lahore in Pakistan. In Lahore, I’ve been instructing a topic known as “world religions” at a Muslim college.

A whole lot of my time is taken up attempting to take away misunderstandings, presuppositions and misconceptions. I do that by suggesting potential connections and parallels between the subject material of my lectures and the Islamic beliefs of my college students. For instance, all of the religions say that human beings proceed to dwell after dying not directly. So I search for connections between what every faith says about dying and the afterlife.

Sometimes I come throughout a selected scriptural verse or doctrine that’s obscure. When this occurs, I have to discover a cheap approach of explaining its that means. For instance, the title “Son of God”, which Christians use for Jesus Christ: I clarify to my Muslim college students that this title doesn’t consult with any sort of bodily relationship between Jesus and God. On the opposite, by calling Jesus “Son of God” within the Gospels, Christians had been saying one thing concerning the distinctive and intimate relationship that Jesus skilled in his relationship with God.

One factor I’ve learnt from this expertise is that it isn’t a lot use arguing and debating about non secular beliefs. It is far more essential to maintain listening to the opposite’s viewpoint. Every individual brings their very own understanding and expertise of faith, so there may be at all times one other perspective to think about. I’m additionally discovering that the truths of world religions include points that may maybe by no means be absolutely defined in human phrases. Sometimes we simply want to simply accept what others imagine with out absolutely understanding why they do.

Loading

Learning about different religions has helped my college students and me to assume extra deeply about our personal non secular concepts and traditions. Maybe the best profit I discover within the research of different religions is that this type of research brings me again to my very own faith and makes me replicate on my beliefs and practices. This is what retains the challenge of studying about different religions alive and attention-grabbing.