What it’s really like inside Kangaroos crisis

Where is the sunshine on the finish of the tunnel for North Melbourne?

The Kangaroos completed on the underside of the ladder final yr with 4 wins and a draw, and regardless of registering one win of their first three video games they’ve the bottom proportion within the competitors this season, under winless Port Adelaide, West Coast and Essendon.

North Melbourne was hammered by 108 factors by Brisbane final weekend, and, making issues worse, the membership’s VFL aspect additionally suffered a heavy defeat.

Former Melbourne and Port Adelaide ahead Jack Watts is aware of what it’s wish to be at a struggling crew after battling by means of a number of seasons on the backside of the ladder on the Demons.

He mentioned he may sympathise with North Melbourne gamers, however there was no fast repair in such a contact competitors.

“Where North Melbourne are at the moment you’re looking for some kind of positive story, but it’s hard to find,” Watts mentioned.

“Yes, they’ve got some young talent, but it’s not as if they’ve got a bunch more young talent than some other teams who are performing a lot stronger.

“And obviously financially they’re not the strongest club.

Camera Icon Jack Ziebell has played eight finals in his 242-game career. Michael Klein Credit: News Corp Australia

“I look at guys like Jack Ziebell, who I got drafted in the same year as, and you just think, what if he went to a Collingwood or a Geelong or a Sydney, how differently would we be speaking about him?

“But he’s still there 13 years later and not a lot has changed, and I don’t think there’s a special button you can press and overnight they’re a contender.”

Herald Sun reporter Jay Clark mentioned the Kangaroos had been left uncovered after dropping key gamers."We're going to see this week. If it's consecutive beltings then it's going to be a big story so they need to respond against Sydney, who are a very good team, at the SCG."

