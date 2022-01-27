What Neeraj Chopra’s Father Said On Son Getting Padma Shri

“It is a matter of great pride for entire family that Neeraj is getting this honour,” his father mentioned.

Panipat, Haryana:

Neeraj Chopra’s father Satish Kumar mentioned that it’s a matter of nice satisfaction for all the household that the javelin thrower has been conferred with the Padma Shri and Param Vashistha Seva Medal.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India. The 24-year-old created historical past at Tokyo 2020 by turning into the primary Indian to win a gold medal in athletics on the Olympic Games.

Neeraj Chopra – a Subedar within the Indian Army – additionally bought the Param Vishisht Seva Medal by the 4 Rajputana Rifles for his distinguished service.

“It is a matter of great pride for the entire family that Neeraj is getting this honour,” his father Mr Satish advised ANI.

He additional added that: “It is a matter of pride that Neeraj received the award and that the country, the government considered him worthy of this honour.”

Neeraj Chopra’s grandfather mentioned: “I thank the countrymen for giving Neeraj Chopra so much respect.”

The different Padmi Shri awardees are Tokyo Paralympic champions Sumit Antil (javelin throw), Pramod Bhagat, and Avani Lekhara (capturing), together with Indian ladies’s hockey workforce star Vandana Katariya.

While the Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India.