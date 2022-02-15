What next for crypto? | cryptocurrency, regulation, major economies, usa, china, digital currency, digital assets, blockchain | FinanceAsia

A model of this characteristic was printed in FinanceAsia’s December 2021 magazine

For most digital cash lovers, blockchain sceptics, and anybody in between, the dialog round cryptocurrency focusses on one barometer: Bitcoin’s worth While supporters argue that the best-known decentralised (defi) digital coin stays undervalued, crypto critics have been compelled to dine on humble pie after Bitcoin’s market worth greater than doubled in 2021, reaching $65,000 by mid-November, after having began the 12 months at $30,000

There are structural causes to be optimistic concerning the improvement of cryptocurrency The introduction of market frameworks and higher regulatory oversight helps domesticate a broadening familiarity with digital cash, nurturing the next threat tolerance for…