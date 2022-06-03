What next for Point Piper’s ‘Bang & Olufsen’ house?
Point Piper’s trophy house colloquially generally known as “the Bang & Olufsen house” has, for nearly a decade, stood as an unofficial monument to the wealth and stature of its rumoured proprietor Yafu Qiu, head of Chinese textile big Shandong Ruyi.
But early this 12 months, collectors and liquidators began circling Ruyi’s debt-laden vogue subsidiaries, and it appears the Qiu household hopes to make what one supply dubbed a “quiet exit” from the landmark Sydney home.
The waterfront property, nicknamed by Elton John given its resemblance to a high-tech stereo, was final offered in 2013 for $33.5 million by Seven business director Bruce McWilliam to a useful belief fronted by Shandong Ruyi’s former Australian boss Tony McKenna.
At the time, the Shandong Ruyi was recognized for its $232 million buy of Cubbie Station and its accompanying licences to retailer extra water than Sydney Harbour, however that resulted in March, when Macquarie Asset Management purchased the corporate’s remaining 51 per cent stake.
More lately, a slew of the corporate’s vogue subsidiaries have been making headlines globally given troubling debt ranges. This 12 months alone, the British tailoring model subsidiary Trinity Limited has been positioned in liquidation as collectors circled its Lycra enterprise, and Qiu and his daughter Chenran Qiu have been faraway from the board of the French vogue agency SMCP after a mortgage default.
And all whereas Chenran and her husband Jerry Liu lately revealed their involvement within the Bang & Olufsen home after every of their legal professionals lodged separate caveats claiming their useful curiosity within the property.
No doubt complicating issues for the Qiu household is McKenna’s departure from the corporate final 12 months and his appointment as chief of forestry firm Midway in January.
McKenna was unavailable to remark, however company data present he not holds any company ties to Ruyi, which leaves his function as a nominee on the property’s belief as the one hangover from his time on the textiles conglomerate. And even that appears set to finish, amid speak of the Qiu household’s “exit” from the home.