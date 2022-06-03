What next for Point Piper’s ‘Bang & Olufsen’ house?

Point Piper’s trophy house colloquially generally known as “the Bang & Olufsen house” has, for nearly a decade, stood as an unofficial monument to the wealth and stature of its rumoured proprietor Yafu Qiu, head of Chinese textile big Shandong Ruyi.

But early this 12 months, collectors and liquidators began circling Ruyi’s debt-laden vogue subsidiaries, and it appears the Qiu household hopes to make what one supply dubbed a “quiet exit” from the landmark Sydney home.

The Bang & Olufsen home final traded in 2013 for $33.5 million.

The waterfront property, nicknamed by Elton John given its resemblance to a high-tech stereo, was final offered in 2013 for $33.5 million by Seven business director Bruce McWilliam to a useful belief fronted by Shandong Ruyi’s former Australian boss Tony McKenna.

At the time, the Shandong Ruyi was recognized for its $232 million buy of Cubbie Station and its accompanying licences to retailer extra water than Sydney Harbour, however that resulted in March, when Macquarie Asset Management purchased the corporate’s remaining 51 per cent stake.