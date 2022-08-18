What Nitish Kumar Said On Reunion With Lalu Yadav In Patna Last Night

Nitish Kumar Meets Lalu Yadav: Nitish Kumar met Lalu Yadav first time since their events reunited.

Patna:

Nitish Kumar met Lalu Yadav for the first time since their events reunited final week to kind a brand new authorities in Bihar. “We were together and we will stay together,” the Bihar Chief Minister advised reporters this morning.

Nitish Kumar took oath on August 10 as Chief Minister of a brand new authorities with Lalu Yadav’s occasion RJD after breaking apart with the BJP.

Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav, who was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, was with Nitish Kumar when the 2 Bihar stalwarts met once more final night time, after practically 5 years of acrimony.

“We are together. We have been together for years. We have an old relationship. It is hardly new,” Nitish Kumar stated as reporters requested him in regards to the assembly.

The Chief Minister drove down to satisfy the RJD chief and three-time Chief Minister, who arrived in Patna from Delhi final night. Their off once more, on once more relationship has seen Bihar flip a full circle.

Tejashwi Yadav shared pictures of the “reunion” on Twitter. His mom and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav had been additionally current.

Nitish Kumar additionally brushed apart questions on BJP’s assaults on him after the bitter break up. “Now they will say whatever comes to their mind. They can say anything. It doesn’t matter. Now even more work will be done under this government,” he stated.

Nitish Kumar’s separation from the BJP earlier this month adopted the identical sample wherein he had dumped the RJD in 2017 and had revived his alliance with the BJP, leaving the Yadavs within the lurch.

After ending his ties with the BJP, he staked declare to kind a authorities with the RJD.

Nitish Kumar had final spoken with Lalu Yadav simply earlier than his August 10 oath ceremony.

On Tuesday, 31 ministers joined the cupboard, principally from the RJD. The RJD has 16 ministries whereas Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United has saved 11.