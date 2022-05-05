What overturning Roe v. Wade could mean for the rest of the world

toggle caption Alex Wong/Getty Images

The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court indicating it may overturn Roe v. Wade signifies that hundreds of thousands of ladies in more than half of U.S. states may both lose the flexibility to get an abortion or see their entry drastically rolled again.

It could be a significant shift in abortion legislation within the U.S., however human rights advocates say such a transfer may additionally weaken reproductive rights the world over.

The transfer would “damage the global perception of the United States,” Amnesty International’s secretary-general, Agnès Callamard, said in a statement. It would additionally “set a terrible example that other governments and anti-rights groups could seize upon around the world in a bid to deny the rights of women, girls and other people who can become pregnant,” she stated.

Many international locations, together with some with massive Catholic populations, have truly been making it simpler to get an abortion in recent times.

Ireland legalized abortion in 2019, Argentina legalized it in 2020 and Mexico‘s Supreme Court voted to decriminalize abortion final 12 months. In February, Colombia‘s highest court docket legalized abortion till 24 weeks of being pregnant.

But with the U.S. poised to upend the practically half-century-long constitutional safety for abortions, advocates warn that repressive governments throughout the globe may use the transfer to justify future crackdowns on their residents.

The Supreme Court’s draft opinion is a “step in a very dangerous direction for everyone in the United States and a frightening signal to authoritarians around the world that they can strip long-established rights from their countries’ people,” stated Licha Nyiendo, chief authorized officer of the group Human Rights First, in a statement.

It could lead on some international locations to undertake new restrictive legal guidelines, stated Tarah Demant, Amnesty International’s interim nationwide director for packages, advocacy and authorities affairs. Other international locations may level to the U.S. to legitimize their very own insurance policies limiting reproductive rights, she advised NPR.

For instance, she stated Poland, which has confronted significant criticism from the European Union over its near-total ban on abortion, would be capable of argue that the U.S., a detailed ally, has completed a lot the identical.

“You’re looking at an emboldened anti-rights movement,” Demant stated.

She stated placing down Roe v. Wade would additionally erode the regular progress made within the world push for better abortion rights.

“Women and people who can get pregnant have been fighting for decades globally for the most basic right to health care, to be able to control their bodies,” Demant stated.

“And here, the United States, where we have had this basic protection, though it’s never been enough, is rolling it back. What a slap in the face to the generations of people who fought for this right. To backslide at this level … it’s unimaginable,” she added.