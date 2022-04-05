What Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey Said On Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board

Looking ahead to working with Parag & Twitter board, tweeted Elon Musk

New Delhi:

A day after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, CEO of the microblogging platform Parag Agrawal introduced Tuesday that the corporate is appointing the tech billionaire to its board.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” tweeted Mr Agrawal.

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!” Mr Agrawal mentioned in a follow-up tweet.

The Tesla chief responded inside minutes.

“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” Mr Musk posted.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey additionally joined within the dialog.

“I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team,’ Mr Dorsey tweeted.

Earlier today, Mr Musk started a Twitter poll, asking users if they want an edit button. The most prominent among the numerous responses to the poll was Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s. “The penalties of this ballot might be vital. Please vote rigorously,” he tweeted.

A prolific Twitter user, Mr Musk has over 80 million followers since he joined the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements.

Lately, he has been critical of the social media platform and its policies, saying the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free-speech principles.