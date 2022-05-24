What political thriller Total Control predicted about the election, and what it missed

In season two of Total Control – for which Mailman has been nominated for each the publicly voted hottest actress and the trade voted most excellent actress Logies – six independents are swept to energy following the newest election. “And we thought that was stretching it,” says Griffiths. “We could never have imagined, really, the sea change of the last few years, so I don’t really think we predicted. It was the trend that was there.”

What’s extra, she provides, “we failed utterly” to foretell the attraction of the Greens. That’s as a result of the writers’ room on the sequence skewed slightly older, which meant “the youth-animated vote was a surprise, and it shouldn’t have been, because all these nice, educated teal ladies are great, but for young people who have just had their university fees doubled and can’t see how to ever get a house they are perhaps not the answer”.

With a 3rd season now in growth (although not but formally commissioned) there’s loads extra scope to probe the temper and aspirations of Australian voters. That stated, season two did finish with Australia getting its first Indigenous prime minister, one thing that’s presumably not displaying up on anybody’s real-world crystal ball simply but.

“We made a very deliberate fork in the road from reality in season two, we’re not doing reality,” says Griffiths. “We are in the multiverse.”