What “Putin wing” ex-Colonel Douglas Macgregor has said about Ukraine war

Retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor has made headlines over the previous a number of weeks for his controversial feedback about Russia’s ongoing warfare in Ukraine.

Macgregor, who served as a senior advisor beneath former President Donald Trump, has incessantly appeared on Fox News applications, together with Tucker Carlson’s show, to debate Russia’s invasion. He has received backlash from both Democrats and Republicans for seeming to take a stance favorable towards Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. In a number of interviews, Macgregor has confidently predicted that the battle will finish with Russia “annihilating” Ukrainian forces and profitable the warfare. One such interview, with Carlson, was aired on Russia’s state-controlled TV.

Macgregor additionally mentioned that Russian forces had been “too gentle” within the early phases of the Ukraine invasion, and referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “puppet.” Those feedback prompted Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney to explain Macgregor as a part of the “Putin wing of the GOP.”

Macgregor has additionally come beneath fireplace in latest weeks after media shops resurfaced antisemitic remarks he made final yr, by which he referred to Jewish folks as “rootless cosmopolitans” who “have no connection to the country,” referring to the U.S.

As the warfare in Ukraine continues into its fourth week, here is a take a look at a few of the feedback Macgregor has made for the reason that begin of the battle.

“If they don’t surrender in the next 24 hours, I suspect Russia will ultimately annihilate them.”

Speaking to Fox News three days after the Ukraine invasion started, Macgregor recommended that the battle was already nearing an finish:

“The battle in eastern Ukraine is really almost over, all of the Ukrainian troops there have been largely surrounded and cut off. You have a concentration down in the Southeast of 30 or 40,000 of them, and if they don’t surrender in the next 24 hours, I suspect Russia will ultimately annihilate them.”

Macgregor added that he believed Zelensky wanted to “negotiate the best deal he can get,” even when which means surrendering elements of japanese Ukraine to Russian forces and declaring neutrality in Western Ukraine. Later within the interview, Macgregor claimed that Western media is working to “demonize” Putin and Russia, and added that the U.S. ought to keep out of the battle—and keep away from sending any help to Ukrainian forces. Since then the U.S. has introduced abundant military aid to Ukraine.

“We need to remember that Ukraine is fourth from the bottom of 158 countries in the world that is corrupt. Russia is perhaps three or four places above them. This is not the liberal democracy, the shining example everyone says it is,” he mentioned.

“I see no reason why we should fight with Russians over something they have been talking about for years. More important, the population [in Ukraine] is indistinguishable from their own.”

That interview finally prompted Fox News nationwide safety correspondent Jennifer Griffin to fact-check Macgregor and say he sounded “like an apologist for Putin.”

“The first five days Russian forces I think frankly were too gentle.”

Days later, Macgregor appeared in an interview with Fox Business’ Stuart Varney and claimed that Russian forces had been too light of their preliminary assaults.

“The first five days Russian forces I think frankly were too gentle,” he mentioned. “They’ve now corrected that. So, I would say another 10 days this should be completely over.”

“I think Zelensky is a puppet, and he is putting huge numbers of his own population in unnecessary risk,” Macgregor added. “I don’t see anything heroic about the man. I think the most heroic thing he could do right now is come to terms with reality. Neutralize Ukraine.”

US Colonel MacGregor says: 1)Russian military was “too gentle”, however now “will complete everything” inside 10 days 2)Zelenskyy is “delusional” & a “puppet”. He ought to’ve stored Ukraine impartial as an alternative of making an attempt to affix NATO 3)Almost all Ukrainian claims are propaganda pic.twitter.com/69oAHQ5m31 — Alexei Arora (@AlexeiArora) March 5, 2022

“Russia will not suffer as a result of our sanctions.”

On March 7, Macgregor once more appeared on Fox News with host Tucker Carlson and continued to pushback in opposition to any U.S. involvement within the warfare.

“The sanctions will do a lot of damage to us,” he mentioned. “They’re not going to make much difference to Russia. China will stand with Russia. It knows it has to. Russia has an abundance of food and energy. China will take it all. Russia will not suffer as a result of our sanctions. In fact, it may break down the financial system that we have set up to punish everyone in the world we don’t like.”

This weekend, the sanctions had been described as helpful “shock therapy” for “brainwashed Russians” by Andrei Kozyrev, who served as overseas minister beneath former Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

“The war is really over for the Ukrainians…they have been grounded to bits.”

On Thursday, Macgregor informed Carlson that he believes Ukrainians have already been defeated and that each nations “are very close right now to a ceasefire.”

“The war is really over for the Ukrainians,” Macgregor mentioned. “They have been grounded to bits. There’s no question about that despite what we report on our mainstream media. So the real question for us at this stage is, if there is an agreement, Tucker, are we going to live with the Russian people and their government? Or are we going to continue to pursue this sort of regime change dressed up as Ukrainian war?”