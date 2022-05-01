What Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Said On Power Crisis

Power Crisis: Ashok Gehlot mentioned the federal government is frightened in regards to the warmth state of affairs.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday mentioned that the state authorities is making all efforts to reduce the impression of energy disaster so that individuals don’t have to endure so much.

He mentioned that 16 states are going through energy disaster within the nation.

“The power crisis is in 16 states simultaneously due to shortage of coal and every state must be trying its own way to minimize it. I have taken two meetings that how we can minimize the power crisis. People’s cooperation has also been sought that how can they also save electricity,” he advised reporters.

“We are taking steps that we will take. There is a disaster of water too as a result of the warmth may be very extreme,” he mentioned.

