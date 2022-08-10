What Sushil Modi Said After Nitish Kumar Ends Alliance With BJP

Sushil Modi mentioned Nitish Kumar will not get the identical respect with RJD as he obtained with BJP. (File)

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has slammed JD-U chief Nitish Kumar’s choice to interrupt ties with the BJP and mentioned he will not get the identical respect with RJD within the subsequent authorities within the state as he obtained with BJP.

“He (Nitish Kumar) won’t get that respect with RJD that he got while being with BJP. We made him CM despite having more seats and never tried to break his party. We broke only those who betrayed us. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena betrayed us and faced consequences,” Sushil Modi instructed ANI.

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar would take oath as Bihar’s chief minister once more on Wednesday afternoon and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav could be Deputy Chief Minister.

“The swearing-in ceremony of Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan,” RJD mentioned in a tweet from its official deal with.

Severing ties with BJP-led NDA, Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Bihar Governor.

Mr Kumar mentioned the mahagathbandhan has the assist of seven events and 164 MLAs.

“We submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor and staked claim to form a new government. He will let us know when oath-taking can take place,” Mr Kumar instructed reporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ravi Shankar Prasad had additionally slammed Nitish Kumar over his choice.

“Nitish Kumar has left and said that BJP was trying to destroy his party…BJP made him a union minister several times. He was also made a Chief Minister. Why did he re-think his decision on alliance with RJD in 2015 and come to BJP in 2017?” Mr Prasad instructed the media in Patna.

“Nitish Kumar is disrespecting the mandate of Bihar’s people. It’s baseless allegation that BJP was trying to destroy JD(U),” mentioned BJP MP RS Prasad right this moment.

Hours after resigning as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday mentioned that he has submitted a listing of 164 MLAs to the Bihar Governor and staked declare to type a brand new authorities.

