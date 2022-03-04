‘What the European Union has done over a couple of weeks is quite simply remarkable’ Blinken

Arriving at immediately’s extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council (4 March) in Brussels, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken mentioned that since President Biden took workplace his first precedence was to revitalize US alliances and partnerships, beginning with the European Union.

“Virtually everything that we’re trying to do around the world that’s affecting the lives of our citizens is more effective when we’re doing it together,” mentioned Blinken. “What the European Union has done over the space of a couple of weeks is quite simply remarkable. The speed with which it acted, the actions that it took, both with regard to sanctions and also support for Ukraine are, I think it’s not an exaggeration to say, historic. And it only further validates for us the importance of this partnership.”

Blinken went on to explain the invasion of Ukraine as a struggle of President Putin’s selection, each unprovoked and unjustified. He careworn that the stakes had been excessive and that if Putin had been to succeed it might open a Pandora’s field of hassle for the complete world.

EU ministers had been additionally joined by the Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

