‘What the f*** is a caulk?’

Wordle’s every day puzzle left gamers crying foul after the reply was revealed to be “caulk”. So what the hell does it imply?

What does caulk imply?

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, caulk is a cloth or substance used for filling within the gaps across the fringe of one thing.

Another definition “is a material used to seal joints or seams against leakage in various structures and piping”.

Examples of the place a caulk could also be used features a toilet and a kitchen.

It is the waterproof sealant that may be purchased in any DIY retailer that seals the gaps spherical the sting of the tub or the place a backsplash meets a countertop within the kitchen.

Where did caulk originate from?

According to the Oxford English Dictionary the phrase first appeared within the 14th century that means “to stop up crevices or cracks”.

The oldest type of caulk consists of supplies pushed between the seams on picket boats and ships.

Traditional caulking supplies used fibres of cotton and oakum and have been administered with a caulking mallet and a caulking iron.

In trendy phrases, caulking is often used within the constructing commerce and offers thermal insulation, controls water penetration and reduces noise transmission.

Why is caulk trending?

The phrase caulk started trending on-line because it was revealed to be the reply on Wordle’s every day puzzle for February 16, 2022.

Many disgruntled customers on Twitter questioned whether or not the constructing time period was even actual.

One mentioned: “What sort of word is caulk.”

Another added: “The NYT can caulk off.

“What the f**k is a CAULK? At this point the New York Times is just making up words

“Can we give wordle back to the guy who made it for his gf so she could actually have fun playing it and not stress out over these words.”

Wordle options have been recognized to trigger a stir on social media.

Twitter customers take to the location to debate the not-so-funny spelling of a day’s phrase.

Answers equivalent to “humour” disgruntle some gamers for utilizing the American spelling of the phrase.

A puzzle on January 12, 2022 brought about related outrage for ditching the U in favour, with favour being the day’s reply.

