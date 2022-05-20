What they said on day 40 of the campaign

WHAT THEY SAID ON DAY 40 OF THE ELECTION CAMPAIGN

THE BEST LINE

“We give people from the humblest beginnings the best opportunity in life, and I pay tribute to my mum, but also pay tribute to others who’ve helped me out along the way – no one gets to this spot by themselves.”

– Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese

SCOTT MORRISON

“Do not vote for those teal independents … these guys are a sham.”

– On the impartial candidates taking up historically Liberal-held seats this election.

“Elections in Australia are always close. It’s very rare that you get big changes.”

– On the anticipated results of the ballot.

ANTHONY ALBANESE

“Even Scott Morrison wants to distance himself from Scott Morrison.”

– On the prime minister’s transfer to change his ‘bulldozer’ method.

“The fact that young kid is now running for prime minister says a lot about her and her courage, but also says a lot about this country.”

– On the affect his mom had on him.

THE SUPPORT CAST

“They (Nationals) are a one-trick pony … every election it is just a big scare campaign on coalmining and the coalminers and their families are starting to work that out.”

– Former Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon campaigning in his outdated Hunter seat.

“People are very encouraged by unemployment being down below four per cent … AAA credit rating and also our vision for what we need to do.”

– Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce spruiking his authorities’s financial administration.

REAL PEOPLE

“There’s more bloody journalists here than (locals).”

– Senior west Australian at a group breakfast with the prime minister in Perth.

“Do you think I have time for a coffee.”

– Adelaide voter at a espresso store asking if he had time, earlier than Albanese and Gillard arrived on the retailer.