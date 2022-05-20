What they said on day 40 of the campaign
THE BEST LINE
“We give people from the humblest beginnings the best opportunity in life, and I pay tribute to my mum, but also pay tribute to others who’ve helped me out along the way – no one gets to this spot by themselves.”
– Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese
SCOTT MORRISON
“Do not vote for those teal independents … these guys are a sham.”
– On the impartial candidates taking up historically Liberal-held seats this election.
“Elections in Australia are always close. It’s very rare that you get big changes.”
– On the anticipated results of the ballot.
ANTHONY ALBANESE
“Even Scott Morrison wants to distance himself from Scott Morrison.”
– On the prime minister’s transfer to change his ‘bulldozer’ method.
“The fact that young kid is now running for prime minister says a lot about her and her courage, but also says a lot about this country.”
– On the affect his mom had on him.
THE SUPPORT CAST
“They (Nationals) are a one-trick pony … every election it is just a big scare campaign on coalmining and the coalminers and their families are starting to work that out.”
– Former Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon campaigning in his outdated Hunter seat.
“People are very encouraged by unemployment being down below four per cent … AAA credit rating and also our vision for what we need to do.”
– Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce spruiking his authorities’s financial administration.
REAL PEOPLE
“There’s more bloody journalists here than (locals).”
– Senior west Australian at a group breakfast with the prime minister in Perth.
“Do you think I have time for a coffee.”
– Adelaide voter at a espresso store asking if he had time, earlier than Albanese and Gillard arrived on the retailer.