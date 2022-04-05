What Time Does ‘Business Proposal’ Air on Netflix? ‘Business Proposal’ Episode 12 Release Time

Streamers can’t appear to get sufficient of Business Proposal. Debuting on Netflix in late February of 2022, the favored Ok-drama has been known as a “feel-good romantic comedy that puts a fresh twist on the classic fake dating trope.” Unfortunately, the primary season of the sequence is about to come back to an finish, with the season finale (Episode 12) set to debut on Netflix later right now (Tuesday, April 5).

What does the longer term maintain for Business Proposal? Netflix has but to make any official announcement concerning a possible second season, however the sequence was the streamer’s top non-English TV show from March 14 to March 27. Ok-dramas don’t usually run for a number of seasons, however hopefully Business Proposal’s reputation will result in a renewal.

What time will Business Proposal Episode 12 debut on Netflix? Here’s all the pieces it’s essential know.

WHEN WILL BUSINESS PROPOSAL EPISODE 12 AIR ON NETFLIX?

Business Proposal Episode 12 premieres Tuesday, April 5 on Netflix.

WHAT TIME DOES BUSINESS PROPOSAL EPISODE 12 AIR ON NETFLIX?

Business Proposal follows a unique launch schedule than most Netflix packages. New exhibits and movies usually debut at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT), however new episodes of Business Proposal premiere at 10:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. PT). The season finale (Episode 12) is scheduled to drop Tuesday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET on Netflix.

HAS BUSINESS PROPOSAL BEEN RENEWED FOR SEASON 2?

Not but. But I’d be cautiously optimistic concerning the present doubtlessly returning for a second season. Business Proposal has developed a passionate fanbase and was Netflix’s high non-English TV present over the earlier two weeks (March 14-March 27), accumulating over 30,000,000 hours viewed from March 21 to March 27.

Ok-dramas don’t usually run for a number of seasons, however Business Proposal’s reputation might result in a second season. Time will inform.

