What Time Will ‘Billions’ Season 6 Premiere on Showtime? How To Watch ‘Billions’ Season 6 Live

Damien Lewis could have left Billions during the Season 5 finale, however a lot like Tennessee’s Music City Miracle against the Bills, the favored Showtime sequence nonetheless has a couple of trick performs in its arsenal.

C’mon, it’s Billions. I needed to begin the article with a popular culture reference.

The new season facilities on Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) taking on Axe Capital, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) waging conflict on billionaires, and a season-long storyline by which Prince tries to convey the 2028 Olympics to New York City. If you’re not a present Showtime subscriber, Hulu is presently offering the channel for $4.99/month for the first six months ($10.99/month after the trial concludes).

What time is Billions on tonight? How are you able to watch Billions Season 6 stay? Here’s all the things it’s good to know.

WHEN IS THE BILLIONS SEASON 6 RELEASE DATE?

The new season premieres tonight (Sunday, January 23) on Showtime.

WHAT TIME IS BILLIONS ON TONIGHT?

The season premiere of Showtime airs tonight from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET on Showtime. An encore presentation airs at 10:00 p.m. ET.

IS DAMIEN LEWIS (BOBBY AXELROD) IN THE NEW SEASON OF BILLIONS?

Lewis left the show at the end of Season 5. While Axe might finally return to the sequence, he’s not within the first 5 episodes (though he’s talked about quite a few instances). I might doubtlessly see Lewis returning as a visitor star when Billions will get nearer to ending, but it surely’s uncertain he’ll be again within the foreseeable future.

HOW TO WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 6 LIVE:

Billions airs on Showtime, which suggests you may watch the present stay with an active Showtime subscription. Available for $10.99/month, Showtime is offered to buy by way of Apple, Roku, Amazon, your cable provider, or by way of the Showtime website. Showtime offers a 30-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

You may also watch Showtime stay through fuboTV, which gives the channel through their $19.99/month Showtime/Starz/Epix add-on (or $10.99/month should you simply need Showtime). Fubotv offers a free trial of Showtime for eligible subscribers.

Finally, YouTube TV also offers Showtime for an additional fee.

HOW TO WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 6 LIVE ON HULU:

You can add Showtime to your Hulu account for an additional $10.99/month. But we have now some excellent news! Hulu is presently providing Showtime for $4.99/month for the primary six months. Plus, a seven-day free trial is offered for eligible subscribers.

CAN I WATCH BILLIONS SEASON 6 ON AMAZON’S PRIME VIDEO?

Yep. You can add Showtime to your Prime Video account for $10.99/month. A seven-day free trial is offered for brand new subscribers.

