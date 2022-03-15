What to do about William Street? The plans to fix Sydney’s ‘boulevard of broken dreams’

One early-stage idea plan would contain new and up to date social housing and humanities and cultural infrastructure in east Sydney in return for elevated top and density controls. It has been the topic of exploratory discussions between the proponents and City of Sydney officers.

Other close by blocks are additionally ripe for redevelopment. As the Herald reported last year, the NSW authorities has sat on massive, disused parcels of prime land on the nook of William and Palmer streets because the tunnel opened.

A vacant block of prime land owned by Transport for NSW on William Street in Woolloomooloo. Credit:Cole Bennetts

One of the 2 adjoining 1400 sq. metre blocks is used as an occasional makeshift automobile park for presidency transport staff. A spokesman stated Transport for NSW “continues to look at opportunities to transform underused transport-owned land into new urban places”.

In a report final 12 months on the way forward for Kings Cross, the Committee for Sydney assume tank famous William Street was a key entry route for the district and “this multi-lane traffic sewer needs to be addressed if the Cross is to flourish”.