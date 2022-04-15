What to do if turtles might mistake your rocket for the rising sun

But with the Australian Space Agency requiring that firms plan for a 25 per cent probability that one thing will go flawed, non permanent exclusion zones would nonetheless have to be established on land, at sea and within the air for each rocket launch.

The firm will want insurance coverage cowl of at the very least $100 million and a hearth safety system ought to there be an incident on the launch pad. At the federal government’s request, the corporate may also redesign its undertaking to make sure any water or chemical substances used on web site don’t contaminate surrounding areas.

The web site’s proximity to the Great Barrier Reef, already the subject of environmental concerns, has required cautious consideration.

And then there are the turtles.