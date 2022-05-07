What to expect from a stay in Johannesburg’s Saxon hotel, where the Mandela Suite costs R90k a night | Businessinsider

Review

Johannesburg’s five-star Saxon is probably going the town’s most lavish resort for enterprise and leisure travellers.

It’s set on a ten-acre property within the plush suburb of Sandhurst, with indigenous gardens, koi ponds, and a pillared terrace resulting in a heated infinity pool.

The most important resort is the previous personal residence of South African billionaire insurance coverage magnate Douw Steyn, who nonetheless owns the property.

It was additionally a short lived house to Nelson Mandela shortly after his launch from jail, the place he reportedly penned a few of ‘ Long Walk to Freedom ‘ .

Guests can now guide a keep in Mandela’s former suite — for R90,000 an evening.

— But there are different barely cheaper and practically as luxurious choices on the property, in addition to an in-house restaurant and spa open to day guests.

Here’s what to anticipate from a keep within the Saxon — and what awaits you within the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite.

From the second you arrive at Johannesburg’s Saxon Hotel on Saxon Road in Sandhurst, it is clear that is no unusual resort, and that all the things is prone to be greater and grander than most alternate lodging choices in South Africa.

A suited welcoming social gathering is available to greet you on the property’s giant gates on a driveway wedged between a few of South Africa’s most beneficial properties. The crew is there to make sure that you are coming to the Saxon, relatively than mistaking it on your rich finest pal’s home, after which information you up the snaking driveway to a distant nook of the ten-acre property.

Supplied.

Walking into the grandiose resort foyer additionally sticks to the Saxon’s opening theme. Two sweeping staircases lead up dramatically to a mezzanine stage on both aspect, and the room, as soon as the guts of a non-public house, is lit by an enormous skylight and dramatic chandelier. Large artworks, a lot of which pay homage to late President Nelson Mandela, cling on the partitions.

The Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa is partly set within the former house of South African billionaire insurance coverage magnate Douw Steyn, with more moderen villa expansions taking on neighbouring properties. It’s open to day and night guests who need to eat at one among its two eating places, or bask in a remedy on the Saxon Spa. And it is usually via one among these sights that the majority South Africans first expertise the unashamedly opulent vacation spot.

But the Saxon has made its title among the many world’s most discerning enterprise and leisure travellers as the last word Johannesburg stop-off level. If friends aren’t conducting enterprise within the metropolis, they’re typically freshening up on the resort and getting signature remedies on the spa after an extended haul flight, earlier than heading north on a non-public safari or south to Cape Town.

And a keep in one of many luxurious, presidential, or platinum suites is a outstanding expertise in itself, and a bucket checklist merchandise for lots of the world’s luxurious resort hoppers.

Overnight choices on the Saxon range in dimension from 80 to 400 sq. metres. There are 24 rooms in the primary resort and 27 within the villas on the property, and probably the most inexpensive of those are the posh suites out there in every location.

Supplied.

These suites include a king-size mattress, high-speed WiFi, HD flat-screen TV with remote-controlled encompass sound, a totally stocked complimentary minibar, a terrace or balcony overlooking the luxurious gardens, enterprise desk, eating areas, and an array of conveniences and services you’d count on from a resort on this value level.

In the unlikely occasion of you requiring one thing not already in your suite — say an extra bottle of chilled MCC, a couple of extra bar snacks, or a metropolis tour reservation — a butler is available 24 hours a day.

Although it is attainable to remain in suites positioned in Steyn’s former house, the extra lately constructed villas are a brief stroll away — alongside a treetop walkway — and provide one thing of a retreat-like really feel.

Supplied.

Inside the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite

The Saxon’s flagship lodging is the stately second-floor, 400 sq. metre former suite of Nelson Mandela. It sleeps six, with a separate visitor room, entrance and lounge, and prices upwards of R90,000 per night time.

Supplied.

It’s right here that Nelson Mandela stayed shortly after his launch from jail and the place he reportedly wrote a few of his autobiography, ‘Long Walk to Freedom‘.

Supplied.

Business Insider South Africa was given a guided tour of the suite, which encompasses a marble toilet with a jacuzzi bathtub, walk-in bathe, and steam room. There’s additionally a big eating or convention desk, a writing desk with Mandela’s favoured Zebra-covered chair, and unique artworks that function or pay tribute to the late president.

Supplied.

The suite additionally has a fully-equipped butler’s kitchen with a separate entrance, and comes with 24-hour butler service.

Dining in model

The in-house restaurant, referred to as Qunu after Mandela’s house village, is an equally high-end affair. It’s set within the as soon as indoor swimming pool room of Steyn’s former house and noticed a complete refurbishment in 2020.

Supplied.

Qunu is open to exterior reservations, and it has earned a status as one among Johannesburg’s mainstay eating places for native celebrities and its wealthiest businesspeople to see and be seen. It’s additionally obtained notable world restaurant accolades, together with a number of from the World Culinary Awards, and is now beneath the steerage of govt chef Matthew Fox.

Despite a robust native flavour affect (many components are grown seasonally on the property), gadgets like foie gras, Wagyu beef carpaccio, and French chardonnay (out there by the glass) stand out on a menu that caters to most palates, if not budgets.

Supplied.

A crew of waiters, performing one thing of a silent waltz throughout the primary restaurant flooring, ship foods and drinks to well-spaced tables with minimal fuss and loads of appeal.

Chefs put together some dishes like the favored Steak Diane immediately on the tables, there is a complete vegan providing, and those that cannot select between the myriad wine and meals choices can choose the five-course tasting menu, out there with further wine pairing.

Although there’s now no scarcity of equally spectacular eating places dotted round Johannesburg — at which the concierge will fortunately prepare bookings and transfers — eating at Qunu is an expertise in itself, however one which totally enhances each different side of the Saxon.

Supplied.

There’s additionally the choice to have meals on the terrace, which has a distinct menu to Qunu and presents a extra toned-down affair.

Meals or sundowners listed below are set to the light chirps of Johannesburg’s northern suburbs birdlife perched within the property’s towering bushes. Time your go to to the terrace on a weekday morning or afternoon, and it is a reward in itself to contemplate you are just some hundred metres from Sandton’s rising rush hour visitors – however nestled within the definition of luxurious tranquility.

Andrew Thompson was a visitor of Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa in Johannesburg.

