What to order at a restaurant in each region of Spain

In Valencia, order paella

Paella is in fact considered one of Spain’s most well-known dishes, however not all over the place in Spain does good paellas. The perfect place the place it’s best to eat paella is in fact Valencia, the birthplace of paella and the area’s speciality. The commonest paella in Valencia nonetheless shouldn’t be the seafood paella, however a paella made with rooster, rabbit, snails, butter beans and inexperienced beans.

In Asturias, order fabada asturiana

Central and northern Spain love their hearty stews, significantly within the area of Asturias. Fabada asturiana is the dish to order right here, made with white fava beans, blood sausage and pork. Wash all of it down with the glass of Asturian cider or sidra (apple cider) from one of many conventional sidrerías.



Fabada Asturiana. Photo: WordRidden/Flickr

In Galicia, order pulpo a la gallega

Galicia is all about seafood, from steamed mussels, scallops, oysters and Galician lobsters (bogavante), however the king of seafood right here is the octopus. Pulpo a la gallega or pulpo a feira is the commonest approach of cooking it, boiled and sprinkled with paprika on prime of skinny slices of potato. Other must-try meals in Galicia embrace pimientos de padrón (small fried inexperienced peppers), tarta de Santiago (an almond tart from Santiago de Compostela) and empanadas (pastry coated pies full of totally different substances, sometimes tuna).

In the Basque Country, order bacalao al pil pil

The Basque Country is thought all through Spain, and even the world, for its wonderful haute delicacies as evident from its many Michelin-Starred eating places. It has many regional specialities together with pintxos, baked spider crab (txangurro) and goose barnacles (percebes). Seafood is especially fashionable right here, however none a lot as cod. There are many cod dishes within the Basque Country however essentially the most traditional is cod pil pil, which is fried with garlic, chilli and olive oil and makes a popping sound when it’s pores and skin goes crispy.



Bacalao al pil pil. Photo: Joselu Blanco/Flickr

In the Canary Islands, order papas arrugadas con mojo picón

These scrumptious wrinkly baked potatoes with spicy sauce are one of many Canary Islanders’ greatest beloved facet dishes. They are sometimes boiled in salty water and even seawater in order that they kind a barely salty crust. The addictive sauce is constructed from dried pink pepper, cayenne peppers, chilli, cumin, garlic and bread. For a much less spicy sauce, dip your potatoes into the mojo verde (inexperienced mojo).

In Andalusia, order all method of tapas

Andalusia is the queen of the tapas scene in Spain with every province specialising in a special dish. In Cárdoba it’s salmorejo, a thick kind of gazpacho or chilly tomato soup. In Cadiz it’s tortillitas de camarones (child shrimp fritters) and in Málaga its sardines cooked on skewers on the seashore (espetos de sardinas) or ajoblanco (a chilly garlic soup).

In Granada you may’t miss pescadito frito (small battered fish) and berenjenas con miel (battered deep fried aubergine smothered in honey or a candy treacle-like sauce). Wash all of it down with a glass of Spanish sherry from the city of Jerez, the place it’s made.

In Navarra, order estofado de toro

In Navarra, delicacies is all about hearty chunks of meat and contemporary backyard greens, significantly asparagus, artichokes and piquillo pink peppers. This thick Navarran stew referred to as estofado de toro is filled with each and is bound to maintain you full. Literally translated as bull’s stew, it’s constructed from bull’s tails, carrots, potatoes, bell peppers, onion and garlic, cooked in a tomato and pink wine sauce and flavoured with saffron.

In Castilla La-Mancha, order pisto

Pisto is Castilla La-Mancha’s reply to France’s ratatouille and is likely one of the nation’s few purely vegetarian dishes, moreover among the tapas. It’s constructed from aubergines, courgettes and onions, all fried collectively in a tomato sauce. It’s usually served with a fried egg on prime. Don’t overlook to additionally eat among the native Manchego cheese.



Pisto. Photo: Abhay Kumar/Flickr

In Extremadura, order chanfaina

One of Extremadura’s commonest dishes is chanfaina, a thick stew constructed from lamb and offal blended with breadcrumbs, blood sausage, almonds, garlic, olive oil and vinegar. They additionally love their soups on this area, from chickpea and bean soup, and chestnut soup to garlic soup, and a particular native model of gazpacho.

In Catalonia, order suquet de peix

This Catalan fish stew is fashionable in locations such because the Costa Brava and options potatoes, chunks of white fish, langostines, mussels and fats pink prawns. Saffron, garlic and parsley are added for flavour. It’s served with picada, constructed from white bread, chilli and blanched almonds and hazelnuts. Other dishes from Catalonia embrace crema Catalana (a creamy custard-like dessert with a caramelised sugar topping) and escalivada (roasted pink peppers, aubergines and onions).

In Aragón, order migas

Migas is a well-liked dish throughout Spain, but it surely’s maybe the Aragonese who adore it essentially the most. Migas are fried bread crumbs or fried flour with chorizo or longaniza sausage, onion and garlic. The Aragonese model additionally has grapes and a fried egg.



Migas. Photo: Jonathan Pincas/Flickr

In La Rioja, order a glass of wine

Wine is in fact what La Rioja is all about, and fortunately the wine right here goes with all of the native dishes. Riojan wine is often pink and full bodied and goes effectively with the area’s thick bean stews, lamb dishes and beef or pork cheeks cooked in wine. Patatas a la Riojana is a conventional dish made with potatoes, chorizo, garlic and paprika.

In Castilla y León, order cordero asado

In Castilla y Leon, most dishes include some type of roasted meat, so it’s a should go to for carnivores. Roasted pork and roast suckling pig are fashionable, in addition to cordero asado (roasted lamb). Other dishes from the area embrace numerous cod, fried trout and plenty of thick stews, from meat ones and vegetable ones with lentils and beans to seafood ones with crab.

In Madrid, order cocido madrileño

Madrid’s most conventional dish is a stew named after the area – the cocido madrileño. It is available in two components, the primary with the meat and greens and the second with the chickpeas. Huevos rotos (scrambled eggs), oreja a la plancha (grilled pig’s ear) and bocadillo de calamares (a battered squid ring crammed baguette).



Cocido Madrileño. Photo: SalvatoreG2/Flickr

In the Balearics, order caldereta de langosta

Typical to the island of Menorca is caldereta de langosta or lobster stew. If you’re in Mallorca, you’ll wish to strive ensaimadas, candy bread-like pastry swirls topped with powdered sugar and sobrasada, a cured comfortable pork sausage usually used as a sandwich topping, flavoured with paprika and different spices.

In Murcia, order ensalada murciana

Much of Spain’s fruit and greens develop across the Murcian area, so it’s an ideal locations for plenty of contemporary dishes. The ensalada murciana is probably probably the most typical. It’s constructed from cod or tuna fish blended with tomatoes, onion, hard-boiled egg and black olives.

In Cantabria, order sorropotún

Located proper on the north coast, Cantabria is filled with numerous wonderful seafood choices. One of the commonest seafood dishes is sorropotún or marmita, a neighborhood fish stew that was as soon as eaten on tuna fishing boats. It’s constructed from tuna, potatoes, onions, peppers and tomatoes. Other Cantabrian dishes embrace plump anchovies, hake in inexperienced sauce and quesada pasiega, a kind of cheesecake made with native Cantabrian comfortable cheese.