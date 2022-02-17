What Tolstoy would make of Vladimir Putin

Robert Zaretsky is a professor of French historical past on the University of Houston. His newest ebook is “The Subversive Simone Weil: A Life in Five Ideas.”

Rarely in current historical past has a lot been mentioned by so many about one man. Listen to the media, and also you’ll come away satisfied that the present march towards battle — or not — on Ukraine’s borders depends upon the desire of a single particular person: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It’s an outline of present occasions the Russian author Leo Tolstoy would immediately acknowledge had been he alive immediately — and one he would reject.

Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” is unsurpassed in its depiction of what we now name “the fog of war” — or in his phrases, the “strange, vague and bleak” nature of battle. But it’s also unequalled in its try to unravel the elemental query it posed: “What produced this extraordinary event”? The reply, Tolstoy argues, is most assuredly not the “great men” of historical past often attributed with driving world occasions.

Putin could get pleasure from quoting Tolstoy, however he’s actually not discovered the teachings the creator supplies. The Russian chief clearly believes, like his antagonists and his admirers, that he’s such a “great man,” satisfied that whether or not Europe turns into a stage for the primary land battle since 1944 depends upon him, and him alone.

As Russian analyst Tatiana Stanovaya puts it, Putin’s “sense of superiority mixed with arrogance gives him a feeling of power.” Not solely has a tsar been born within the twenty first century, however this tsar believes he can change the course of historical past.

In his novel, Tolstoy describes the Battle of Borodino, the butchery that came about in 1812 between Napoleon Bonaparte’s Grand Army and Russian forces: “Millions of men, renouncing their human feelings and their reason, had to go from west to east and kill their own kind, just as, several centuries earlier, hordes of men had gone from east to west, killing their own kind.”

That battle, he writes, was additionally seen because the work of 1 man, together with by that man himself. In his description of the French emperor’s internal ideas, Tolstoy writes, “it seemed to Napoleon more than ever that it depended on him verser or not verser le sang de ses peuples — to spill or not to spill his peoples’ blood.”

Tolstoy himself, nevertheless, rejected this great-man idea of historical past, which assumes — as most present political commentary on Ukraine does — that the primary driver of world occasions is, within the novelist’s phrases, the “force inherent in heroes and rulers.” This strategy, he argues, is illusory: “The so-called great men are labels that give the event a name, which, just as with labels, has the least connection of all with the event itself.”

Just like that, in Tolstoy’s description of Napoleon’s view of the Battle of Borodino, the emperor pretends the battlefield is a chessboard, however he can not see his items. Peering by a discipline glass, he can not “see what was going on there, the less so as smoke, merging with mist, covered the whole terrain . . . it was impossible to know what was being done there.”

The reality, Tolstoy insists, is that historic occasions are decided by a large number of previous causes, too huge and various for any single individual to manage. So-called nice males are “involuntary instruments of history, and perform work hidden from them but comprehensible to us.”

At first look, this philosophy of historical past could appear inapt for the occasions in Eastern Europe. Would Tolstoy have written “War and Peace” had it not be for Napolean’s particular character? (Or would I be writing this text if somebody aside from Putin held energy in Russia?) But whereas character issues, it too is the product of context. One can level to an array of things — from the humiliating collapse of the Soviet Union and NATO’s speedy growth eastward to the Maidan motion in Ukraine and the failing Russian economic system — which have formed Putin and his worldview.

If Putin had been to learn Tolstoy’s phrases, he may discover a extra correct description of his probably place in historical past, when the creator describes Napoleon inspecting the carnage after the Battle of Austerlitz.

The French emperor sees Prince Andrei, one of many novel’s predominant characters, mendacity immobile on the bottom. “Voilà une belle mort,” a stupendous demise, Napoleon declares, satisfied he has willed these outcomes into being.

The prince is, for now, solely wounded — however he barely acknowledges the emperor as his horse rides previous. Instead, he hears Napoleon’s voice as merely a distant buzz, like a fly, flitting over corpses.