‘What was the rush?’: Soward left bemused after stars raided during finals run

Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward has queried the “rush” to signal the sport’s greatest stars through the finals marketing campaign, however refused to make use of contract negotiations as an excuse for his aspect’s defeat in Sunday’s grand remaining.

Both the Roosters and Dragons spent Monday celebrating profitable seasons, however Soward already had one eye on the subsequent NRLW season when he spoke to the Herald on Monday.

The rookie coach was left bemused by the NRL and RLPA resolution to start retention and recruitment for subsequent season earlier than the semi-finals, which left gamers akin to Dragons star Elsie Albert fielding profitable provides from Newcastle whereas getting ready to play Brisbane two weeks in the past.

“I don’t know if it was the NRL or the players’ association that pushed for it to happen, but it wasn’t ideal. We got told one thing when I got the job – that we were going to do it the week after the grand final,” Soward mentioned.