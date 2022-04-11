‘What was the rush?’: Soward left bemused after stars raided during finals run
Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward has queried the “rush” to signal the sport’s greatest stars through the finals marketing campaign, however refused to make use of contract negotiations as an excuse for his aspect’s defeat in Sunday’s grand remaining.
Both the Roosters and Dragons spent Monday celebrating profitable seasons, however Soward already had one eye on the subsequent NRLW season when he spoke to the Herald on Monday.
The rookie coach was left bemused by the NRL and RLPA resolution to start retention and recruitment for subsequent season earlier than the semi-finals, which left gamers akin to Dragons star Elsie Albert fielding profitable provides from Newcastle whereas getting ready to play Brisbane two weeks in the past.
“I don’t know if it was the NRL or the players’ association that pushed for it to happen, but it wasn’t ideal. We got told one thing when I got the job – that we were going to do it the week after the grand final,” Soward mentioned.
“We were trying to scramble around and have recruitment meetings and work out who we’re getting for season two. I know the girls want security, and we want security as well, but we just have to be smarter.
“I think if they let us sign our own girls first, or at least until the grand final deal with our offers, then after that listen to other offers, it would have worked better.”
Soward queried why there was a “rush” to start the negotiation stage, when the subsequent NRLW season continues to be months away.
“What was the rush? There was no rush. There was no reasoning for why they rushed. They were just like ‘Alright, it’s open’. What do you mean it’s open? ‘It’s open for everyone’,” Soward mentioned.
“Of course, our best players are going to get poached and thrown money and stuff like that. That’s what happens when you’re going good, and I understand that. I’m not going to count someone else’s money. I just couldn’t understand the timing of it when the season was still going. These girls, they could have done it this week.”