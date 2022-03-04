What we know about Russia’s capture of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex

toggle caption Anadolu Agency by way of Getty Images

Russian forces have captured a Ukrainian nuclear power plant — the largest in Europe.

Heavy combating brought on a fireplace to interrupt out close to one of many Zaporizhzhia plant’s six reactors, however Ukrainian authorities say the hearth has been extinguished. They additionally say there have been many casualties from the combating across the plant, which began late Thursday.

At a press convention Friday morning, the top of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, stated the plant’s security programs are intact. “There has been no release of radioactive material,” Grossi stated.

NPR’s Geoff Brumfiel has this update on Morning Edition:

How critical is the harm?

Any kind of harm to a reactor isn’t good, however these reactors are big machines. The nuclear materials within the reactor sits inside a thick steel stress vessel, often known as its containment, and it is actually robust. So it is solely doable this constructing sustained a while of injury superficially, however that the reactor itself is protected. Still, although, we have simply by no means been right here earlier than, both by way of nuclear energy or fashionable warfare.

Why would Russia need to take management of this plant?

About half of Ukraine’s electrical energy comes from nuclear energy, and this plant is the largest. It’s positioned within the southeast and is massively essential to the nation. The six reactors present as much as 6,000 megawatts of energy.

And we have already seen Russia transfer on different important infrastructure, like hydroelectric dams, so it is smart they’d attempt to seize this facility.

Could we be a Chernobyl-like meltdown?

Probably not. These reactors are a special design and total they are much safer than what was in operation at Chernobyl [in 1986]. But this stays a superserious scenario. Large reactors like these — you may’t simply flip a change and switch them off. Their nuclear cores stay sizzling for days and even weeks after a shutdown. This plant nonetheless wants operators working there, it wants energy and water to chill the cores. And there are nonetheless three different nuclear vegetation in different components of the nation, together with one close to Odessa. So I feel we’re nonetheless coping with a really fluid scenario, and there is a number of threat right here.