What We Know About The Victims At Robb Elementary School

(CNN) — One of the 10-year-olds aspired to be a lawyer sometime. Another cherished video video games and something with wheels. And one other was saving up for a visit to Disney World.

More particulars are starting to emerge in regards to the nineteen kids and two academics who have been killed after a gunman opened fire inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. As of Thursday afternoon, a minimum of 13 households mentioned they’d obtained devastating information.

In the midst of their grief, relations are sharing pictures and reminiscences in regards to the family members they misplaced in Tuesday’s massacre — from the large desires they needed to the straightforward issues that introduced them pleasure.

Here’s what buddies and kinfolk need everybody to recollect in regards to the folks they misplaced.

Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia was a instructor, a spouse and mom to 4 kids, in keeping with a GoFundMe set as much as elevate funds for her funeral bills and household wants.

“Sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality. A wonderful 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary that was a victim in a Texas school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero. She was loved by many and will truly be missed,” the marketing campaign website reads.

Garcia’s nephew, John Martinez, instructed The Washington Post that officers knowledgeable the household that she helped defend college students from the gunfire.

“I want her to be remembered as someone who sacrificed her life and put her life on the line for her kids,” Martinez instructed the paper. “They weren’t just her students. Those were her kids, and she put her life on the line, she lost her life to protect them. That’s the type of person she was.”

Garcia had been an educator for 23 years, in keeping with her profile on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District web site. It was her fifth 12 months co-teaching with Eva Mireles, who was additionally among the many victims of the bloodbath.

Amerie Jo Garza

Amerie Jo Garza had lately simply turned 10 years outdated, and her household had fulfilled her birthday needs by gifting her a telephone, her father Angel Garza instructed CNN’s Anderson Cooper Wednesday.

Garza finally realized from two college students that his daughter tried to make use of her new telephone to name authorities in the course of the taking pictures. He is a med aide, he defined, and when he responded to the scene, he noticed a lady lined in blood who instructed him that somebody had shot her finest pal.

When Garza requested who her finest pal was, the lady replied, “Amerie.” His daughter.

“I just want people to know she died trying to save her classmates,” Garza mentioned. “She just wanted to save everyone.”

The household has been attempting to deal with Amerie’s demise. Garza mentioned his 3-year-old son has been asking for his sister each morning when he wakes up.

“We informed him that his sister is now with God and she will no longer be with us,” he mentioned by means of tears.

Garza added, breaking down, “She was the sweetest girl who did nothing wrong. I just wanna know what she did to be a victim.”

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles was a fourth grade instructor on the college, relations instructed CNN.

Mireles had been an educator for 17 years. Erica Torres recalled the care with which Mireles handled her son Stanley, who has autism, whereas he was in her third- and fourth grade lessons. In an effort to cease him from wandering across the college, Mireles put Stanley in command of rounding up college students to get to class.

“She made you feel like she was only teaching your child,” Torres mentioned. “Like there’s no other students but him. She made you feel so good.”

Mireles’ daughter, Adalynn, tweeted a tribute to her mom Wednesday, a member of the family confirmed to CNN. The tweet additionally included an image of Adalynn and her mother.

“Mom, you are a hero. I keep telling myself that this isn’t real. I just want to hear your voice,” the tribute learn. “I want to thank you mom, for being such an inspiration to me. I will forever be so proud to be your daughter. My sweet mommy, I will see you again.”

In her spare time, Mireles loved operating, mountain climbing, biking and being together with her household, in keeping with her profile on the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s web site.

“She was a vivacious soul. She spread laughter and joy everywhere she went,” relative Amber Ybarra instructed CNN. “She was a loving and caring mom, relative, teacher to her students, and it’s absolutely tragic what’s happening.”

Xavier Lopez

Just hours earlier than he was killed, 10-year-old Xavier Lopez was lauded at Robb Elementary’s honor roll ceremony, his mom, Felicha Martinez, instructed The Washington Post.

Martinez took a photograph of her fourth grader and instructed him she was happy with him and cherished him. That was the final second she was to share together with her “mama’s boy.”

“He was funny, never serious, and his smile …” Felicha Martinez instructed the Post, her voice breaking. “That smile I will never forget. It would always cheer anyone up.”

Just just a few days shy of finishing his final 12 months of elementary college, Xavier was counting right down to his official transfer up the tutorial ladder into Flores Middle School in Uvalde, his mom instructed the Post.

“He really couldn’t wait to go to middle school,” she mentioned.

Uziyah Garcia

10-year-old Uziyah Garcia was “full of life,” in keeping with an uncle, Mitch Renfro. He cherished video video games and something with wheels. He leaves behind two sisters.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Garcia’s grandfather Manny Renfro instructed CNN affiliate KSAT. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Uziyah final visited his grandfather in San Angelo throughout his spring break. Renfro recollects tossing round a soccer with him and the way shortly his grandson took to the game.

“We started throwing the football together, and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro mentioned. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Jose Flores Jr.

10-year-old Jose Flores Jr. was an incredible child and large brother to his siblings, his father Jose Flores Sr. instructed CNN. And he cherished baseball and video video games.

“He was always full of energy,” Flores mentioned. “Ready to play till the night.”

Jose Jr. wished to be a police officer when he grew up as a result of he wished to guard others. His mom, Cynthia Flores, remembered how he would at all times assist her round the home, particularly when it got here to his child brother.

“He would just be like my little shadow,” she instructed CNN’s Gary Tuchman. “He would just be helping me with the baby. He had a thing with babies, like my friends’ babies. He just had a thing with babies. He was always nice.”

Jose Jr.’s sister Endrea Flores was additionally within the fourth grade at Robb Elementary, although Endrea was in a unique class than her brother. What she appreciated most about her older brother, she mentioned, “that he would always support me and he would always play with me.”

Lexi Rubio

Lexi Rubio, 10, made the All-A honor roll and obtained citizen award, her mother and father Felix and Kimberly Rubio instructed CNN. Just earlier than the taking pictures, the 2 had simply celebrated their daughter’s achievements in school.

“We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye,” Kimberly Rubio wrote in a post on Facebook.

The mother and father instructed CNN they have been happy with their daughter, who cherished softball and basketball. She wished to be a lawyer when she grew up, the household instructed CNN.

“She was kind, sweet, and appreciated life. She was going to be an all-star in softball and had a bright future, whether it’s sports or academic. Please let the world know we miss our baby.”

Felix Rubio, a deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, instructed CNN’s Jason Carroll he was one in every of many authorities who responded to the scene of the taking pictures. The grieving father mentioned he needs to see gun violence addressed.

“All I can hope is that she’s just not a number,” he mentioned by means of tears. “This is enough. No one else needs to go through this. We never needed to go through this, but we are.”

Tess Marie Mata

Tess Marie Mata, 10, had been saving cash for a visit to Disney World together with her household earlier than she was killed at Robb Elementary, her sister, Faith Mata, instructed The Washington Post.

Tess was within the fourth grade and cherished TikTookay dances, Ariana Grande and the Houston Astros, Faith Mata instructed the Post.

“My precious angel you are loved so deeply. In my eyes you are not a victim but a survivor. I love you always and past forever baby sister, may your wings soar higher then you could ever dream,” Faith Mata wrote on Twitter.

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo was 10 years outdated, her cousin instructed the Washington Post.

Austin Ayala instructed the paper the household is devastated after shedding Nevaeh, whom he mentioned put a smile on everybody’s face.

Funeral companies are pending, in keeping with an online obituary by Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home.

Eliana ‘Ellie’ Garcia

Eliana “Ellie” Garcia was 9 years outdated and about to show 10, relations instructed CNN affiliate KHOU.

Rogelio Lugo and Nelda Lugo, Garcia’s grandparents, instructed the Los Angeles Times that she was a fourth grader on the college and the second-eldest of 5 ladies within the household.

She cherished the film “Encanto,” cheerleading and basketball, in keeping with her grandparents. They mentioned she dreamed of changing into a instructor.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez was 10 years outdated, relations instructed CNN affiliate KHOU-TV.

Her household instructed the information station that she was in the identical classroom as her cousin Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, who was additionally killed within the taking pictures.

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares

Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares was killed alongside together with her cousin, pal and classmate Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, in keeping with posts by her household on social media.

“She was full of love and full of life. She would do anything for anybody,” Cazares’ father Jacinto Cazares instructed reporters in a video distributed by Reuters. “And to me, she’s a little firecracker, man. It comforts me a little bit to think she would be the one to help her friends in need.”

Cazares’ household lately got here collectively to have fun her first Communion, her father mentioned.

“Through COVID, through the death of a family member a year ago, it brought us together and it was something beautiful,” he added. “And now, we’re being brought together, but it is in tragedy.”

Jacinto Cazares arrived on the scene at Robb Elementary School shortly after he heard that one thing was happening, joined close to the constructing’s entrance door by a number of different males who had kids on the college, he instructed The Washington Post. He mentioned he wished to hurry into the constructing as quickly as he heard the gunshots coming from inside the varsity.

“There were five or six of (us) fathers, hearing the gunshots, and (police officers) were telling us to move back,” Cazares instructed the paper. “We didn’t care about us. We wanted to storm the building. We were saying, ‘Let’s go’ because that is how worried we were, and we wanted to get our babies out.”

Hours later, he realized his daughter had been shot and killed, the Post reported.

Eliahana ‘Elijah’ Cruz Torres

Eliahana “Elijah” Cruz Torres, 10, was additionally killed within the taking pictures, her aunt Leandra Vera instructed CNN. “Our baby gained her wings,” Vera mentioned.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.