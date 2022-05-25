What we know about the victims of the Texas school shooting in Uvalde so far

A fourth-grade instructor and a 10-year-old boy had been amongst these killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, ABC News has realized.

At least 19 kids and two academics had been killed after a gunman opened fireplace at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio, in line with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The alleged gunman — recognized by officers as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a scholar at Uvalde High School — is lifeless, authorities stated.

Children get on a faculty bus as legislation enforcement personnel guard the scene of a suspected capturing close to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. Marco Bello/Reuters

“When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now,” Gov. Greg Abbott informed reporters.

Here’s what we all know concerning the victims up to now.

Amerie jo Garza, 10

Amerie jo Garza’s father, Angel Garza, informed ABC News that his daughter simply turned 10 two weeks in the past — her birthday was May 10. Garza met with U.S. Marshals Tuesday night time, who knowledgeable him that his daughter had been killed within the capturing at her elementary college.

Amerie jo Garza, a sufferer within the college capturing on May 24, 2022, is pictured in an undated household picture. Courtesy Angel Garza

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby,” Garza wrote in a press release to ABC News. “She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Xavier Lopez, 10

Xavier Lopez, a sufferer within the college capturing on May 24, 2022, is pictured in an undated household picture. Courtesy Cecily Saenz and Laura Mejia

Fourth-grader Xavier Lopez died in Tuesday’s elementary college capturing, his household confirmed to ABC News.

According to his cousin, Xavier’s mother was at his awards ceremony one to 2 hours previous to the capturing, not figuring out it could be the final time she would see him.

Eva Mireles

Eva Mireles, 4th Grade Teacher at Robb Elementary and sufferer within the college capturing on May 24, 2022, is pictured in an undated household picture. Courtesy Lydia Martinez Delgado

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade instructor on the elementary college, was killed within the capturing, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, confirmed to ABC News. She had been a instructor within the college district for about 17 years, Delgado stated.

“I’m furious that these shooting continue. These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all,” Delgado stated. “This is my hometown, a small community of less then 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones.”

“All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools and especially the families of all,” she stated.

ABC News’ Anthony McMahon, Alyssa Pone and Miles Cohen contributed to this report.