What White House Aide Said On US Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait

China-Taiwan Conflict: China claims democratically dominated Taiwan as its personal territory.

Washington:

The passage of two US warships on Sunday by means of worldwide waters within the Taiwan Strait is “very consistent” with the US “one China policy” and in search of a free and open Indo-Pacific, a White House official stated.

“This was planned long ago,” John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, stated on CNN, of the primary transit of the strait by US warships since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, enraging China.

The passage by the 2 vessels is “very consistent with our one China policy, very consistent with our desire to make sure that we can continue to work toward a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he stated.