What you need to know about Spain’s visa for entrepreneurs

Those seeking to reside in Spain through a residency visa for entrepreneurs and enterprise actions, also called the visado de emprendedor in Spanish, can apply for a one yr visa to be able to begin a enterprise right here, nonetheless there are a number of necessities and numerous hoops to leap by way of earlier than it’s granted.

Entrepreneurial exercise is taken into account as something of progressive character with particular financial curiosity for Spain. This implies that it should create employment alternatives sooner or later, even when it doesn’t immediately. It might additionally imply that it creates good funding alternatives or that it entails a excessive degree of expertise to boost the socio-economic growth of Spain.

However, there aren’t any minimal capital necessities like there are in another international locations or a minimal variety of jobs that your enterprise should create. Instead, every software might be assessed on a case-by-case foundation.

Even although there are many necessities and paperwork to submit along with your software, the excellent news is that you’ll get a solution inside 10 working days as as to if it’s been granted or not.

In order to use you should:

Be over 18 years previous

Be from a non-EU nation

Not be dwelling in Spain illegally

Not have a felony document in Spain or any nation the place you have got lived up to now 5 years

Must not have been barred from Spain or some other international locations with which it has an settlement.

Have the required financial sources for your self and for the members of your loved ones in the course of the interval of residency in Spain (€2,151.36 every month for the applicant and €537.84 for every member of the family who you might be offering for).

Visa purposes should be made on the Spanish Consulate within the nation of origin or residence.

Although these are the pre-requisites, there are a number of different elements that determine whether or not your visa might be granted or not.

Firstly, you’ll have to reveal that you’ve the proper {qualifications} {and professional} expertise to hold out your enterprise. Be conscious that if it’s worthwhile to have your {qualifications} verified by the Spanish Ministry of Education when you work in a regulated discipline, it can require an extra painstaking course of, which at present takes two years on common.

Secondly, you’ll have to current a marketing strategy and get it authorised earlier than you’ll be able to apply on your visa. It might be as much as the Directorate-General for International Trade and Investments (DGCOMINVER) to evaluate the viability of your plan.

What ought to I embrace in my marketing strategy?

According to the Spanish authorities, your marketing strategy ought to embrace the next issues:

An outline of the challenge, equivalent to enterprise exercise to be carried out, begin date, location, deliberate authorized type of the corporate, potential financial influence of the funding, description of the estimated variety of jobs which may be created and their duties and qualification, deliberate promotion actions and gross sales technique.

An outline of the services or products you can be providing, together with the progressive points.

A market evaluation – an evaluation of the market and anticipated evolution, description of the attainable rivals, evaluation of potential customers and an evaluation of provide and demand.

Financing – together with the funding required, sources of financing and a monetary plan.

You should additionally present what added worth your enterprise should the Spanish economic system.

You could wish to embrace issues equivalent to patents and suggestion letters to make sure it will likely be accepted.

You should submit it to the Spanish Economic and Commercial Office in the identical space the place you request the visa.

Can I convey my members of the family with me on this visa?

Yes, one of many good issues about this visa is you can apply for residency for you and for your loved ones concurrently.

You are capable of convey your partner or single associate, kids below 18 years previous and fogeys who’re depending on you.

You should ensure you have the ample funds talked about above to help them.

How to use

In order to use you will have to submit:

The related accomplished software type and charge

Background checks

Proof of ample funds

Your marketing strategy and the beneficial report on it from the Spanish Economic and Commercial Office

Proof of personal medical insurance with no co-payments

All this should be despatched to the Spanish consulate in your nation of origin or residence.

Can I renew the visa?

Yes, you’ll be able to renew it. In order to resume it, you will have to proceed to fulfill all the necessities you met for the preliminary software. You may even must show that your enterprise nonetheless enhances the Spanish economic system.

This renewal will allow you to proceed dwelling in Spain for an extra two years.

What about Spain’s new legislation for start-ups?

Spain’s new Startups Law, introduced in 2021, hopes to draw international corporations by making it simpler for startups to decide on Spain by giving them tax reductions. It may even entice international distant employees and digital nomads to Spain by creating a brand new particular visa for them, nonetheless that is totally different from the present entrepreneur visa.

The Spanish authorities hasn’t launched all the main points regarding the start-up legislation but or the brand new distant employees visa and whether or not this might be related in any option to the entrepreneurship visa, however we are going to be sure you maintain you up to date once they do.

What if I’m already in Spain on a special visa?



If you’re already legally dwelling in Spain and wish to change over to a residence allow to be able to arrange a enterprise (trabajo por cuenta propia) you may as well achieve this.

According to the Spanish government, you will have to ship your software to Large Business and Strategic Groups Unit (Unidad de Grandes Empresas y Colectivos Estratégicos (UGE-CE).

You will want the shape or modelo EX-07.

The requisites are related in that it’s worthwhile to show that you’ve the realvant {qualifications} and expertise, proof that you’ve ample financial funding.

You may even have to create and current a marketing strategy and might want to submit it to one in every of these following organisations for approval.

· Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Empresarios y Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA)

· Unión de Profesionales y Trabajadores Autónomos (UPTA)

· Confederación Intersectorial de Autónomos del Estado Español (CIAE)

· Organización de Profesionales y Autónomos (OPA)

· Unión de Asociaciones de Trabajadores Autónomos y Emprendedores (UATAE)

Your residence allow may even be initially for 2 years, as an alternative of 1. The solely draw back is that it’ll take 30 working days to course of, somewhat than 10.