Whatever happened to the Malawian anti-plastic activist inspired by goats?

In June 2021, NPR profiled Gloria Majiga-Kamoto of Malawi, who noticed goats dying after consuming plastic luggage and determined to tackle her nation’s plastic trade. Cheap, single-use plastic is such an issue in Malawi that in 2015 the federal government instituted a skinny plastic ban. But earlier than the ban might go into impact, the nation’s highly effective plastic trade filed an injunction. That’s till Majiga-Kamoto, who works for an area environmental group, got here alongside, organizing protest rallies and marches. In 2019 the nation’s High Court lastly dominated in favor of the ban. In 2021 she won the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize for her work. So what’s occurred to her within the final 12 months?

Over the subsequent week, we'll be trying again at a few of our favourite Goats and Soda tales to see "whatever happened to …"

Gloria Majiga-Kamoto says previously 12 months she’s change into – in her phrases – “the plastic girl.” We reached her in Blantyre, the monetary capital of Malawi, to get an replace on the skinny plastic ban, and listen to about her new ways for combating plastic air pollution around the globe. This interview has been edited for size and readability.

What does being ‘the plastic woman’ imply?

Being ‘the plastic woman’ is being that one particular person that everyone sends photos to in the event that they see plastic air pollution wherever. [Laughs] Or they’re tagging me in all the things. So it is a bit mortifying as a result of it additionally form of reminds you ways little progress you are really making. The factor with coverage is, when it is in place, you nearly assume all the things is simply going to magically work out, proper? But it’s extremely gradual progress and typically, to be form of caught within the second, the gradual movement, it is a bit irritating. You need to get up right this moment and know that issues are so completely different. That’s been a bit overwhelming for me personally. I believe it is given me extra of a way of duty to say, ‘What extra can I do?’

The level of the regulation was to ban the manufacturing of skinny plastic in Malawi. But it appears there are nonetheless skinny plastic producers working within the nation. What’s occurring with you and your supporters?

We’ve now gone again to the courts. There’s been a judicial assessment utility by one of many [plastic] firms with the industrial courts, which is loopy as a result of this situation was resolved within the Supreme Court.

What [the plastic companies] are contesting is the record of the plastics which were banned. So as a result of that record is [being] reviewed [the government] can’t goal the businesses. Right now the federal government can solely goal the distributors and the customers of plastic, which is a really troublesome factor to do as a result of these are simply native Malawians.

We’ve been calling for the president to take motion as a result of we will not carry on utilizing the courts. [Earlier this month] we had the nationwide cleanup day for civil society organizations. We took a stand and mentioned, ‘We’re not taking part within the cleanup as a result of we can’t hold cleansing up any individual else’s mess.” The whole point of the ban, the whole point of setting up the cleanup initiative, was to say that once the ban is in place, we come together as a country and clean up.

But if we proceed to supply plastics after which we nonetheless say individuals ought to come out and clear up, it isn’t truthful as a result of we’re cleansing up any individual else’s mess and [the manufacturers are] making a revenue off of it!

So you are not taking part in government-sponsored cleanups and demonstrations as a logo of your frustration with the federal government.

Yes. As of now we have really refused to participate within the nationwide cleanup campaigns, from this month till the president makes a really clear assertion on the necessity for the judiciary to deal with this situation as soon as and for all. We want him to make a directive on the implementation of the ban.

You don’t desire the federal government greenwashing, mainly.

No. [Laughs] You know, we’re performed.

I really feel like, when you’re ‘the plastic woman’, individuals around the globe look to you for steerage on easy methods to fight plastic air pollution of their international locations. So I’m questioning, are you able to give individuals some concepts about what you’ve got realized?

We organized a cleanup with help from the Goldman Prize funds. And what we did was after we gathered all of the plastics, we took them straight to a plastic firm, as a result of we mentioned, ‘We do not know what to do with this waste. So you inform us what to do with it. You proceed producing it, so take it again!’

We’ll do this for each single cleanup. We’re taking it again to the plastic producers as a result of we do not need it. And we do not know what to do with it. Don’t give us the duty of writing proposals to provide you with initiatives which are going to recycle, as a result of we will not. You must do one thing about it. And I believe that [taking plastic waste back to the plastic companies] confirmed them that we’re watching and we’re ready to see what is going on to occur.

I do know globally, there’s been a marketing campaign to interrupt free from plastic. We’re not the one nation going through this problem. This is a really enormous sector. It’s acquired enormous income. They’ve acquired cash, they have greater than we will ever have. But we have gotten the ability and I believe that is a very powerful lesson of all.

So while you gave them again the plastic, did they take it?

They had been so reluctant, however we went there with media after which they needed to take it again. We do not know what they did with it, but it surely was such a powerful assertion.

I believe their worry was that in the event that they take it, then all people begins taking all of their plastic to them on the cleanups. And that is precisely what we would like! [Laughs.]

So we have been making an attempt to inform those that when you’re doing a cleanup, you want to have a plan in your plastics as a result of you’ll be able to’t throw it on the landfill. That type of strain is exhibiting [the thin plastic manufacturers] that we’re not backing down.

It’s type of exhibiting the hypocrisy, how you really can’t recycle a lot of plastic.

Exactly.

What is your subsequent goal?

We nonetheless have work to do in plastics. I imply, even [if] the ban comes again into full impact, there’ll nonetheless be lots of work making an attempt to get individuals to alter. We are engaged on a program for TV referred to as Waste Talk, it ought to go stay on air subsequent month. It’s simply 10 minutes each day, a dialog on the sorts of waste that you simply expertise. Get individuals to know what waste is, how they will handle it higher, who they will really take it to, and the unimaginable individuals which are managing our waste on our behalf.

So you are specializing in human habits along with concentrating on producers.

I really feel like one of many challenges we now have is a disconnection — when you throw [plastic] within the bin you get disconnected from it.

So I at all times ask individuals, if we’re in a gathering they usually have a plastic bottle, I say, “After you use that bottle, can you imagine ever meeting that bottle again? Like if you had your name on that and you met it inside an animal or, you know, in the most awkward place, in a fish, in a beautiful lake when you’re swimming with your family and then you see your bottle just wash up on the shore toward you. How would you feel?” So getting individuals to bear in mind that waste has a life-cycle and we’re a part of that life cycle to the tip of it.

