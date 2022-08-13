What’s in a name? The WHO wants a new term for monkeypox

In a bid to eliminate a reputation criticized for having problematic connotations, the World Health Organization (WHO) is asking the general public to weigh in on what the virus often called monkeypox needs to be referred to as.

A bunch of worldwide consultants convened by the WHO has created an open forum the place the general public can share options. The group have already got agreed on new names for monkeypox virus variants, which shall be labelled utilizing Roman numerals.

In a statement on Friday, the WHO defined that the monkeypox virus was named in 1958, “before current best practices in naming diseases and viruses were adopted.” At current, newly-identified viruses are purported to be given names that “avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional, or ethnic groups, and minimize any negative impact on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare.”

In June 29, scientists from world wide signed on to a letter calling for a brand new, non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing title for the virus.

Scientists argue that monkeys are sometimes related to the worldwide South and the phrase monkey has been utilized in racist slurs towards folks of colour. They additionally level out that the time period is a misnomer for the virus as a result of monkeys are usually not its pure host.

As of August 11, a complete of 32,760 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 91 international locations world wide.