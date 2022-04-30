What’s in a (top 100) name? What NSW parents are calling newborns

Credit:

Parents have 60 days to register their child’s delivery, and 99 per cent of births are lodged on-line. The NSW authorities can be launching a digital delivery certificates later this 12 months to offer residents fast entry to identification paperwork.

There have been 90,059 infants born in NSW in 2020, 14 greater than in 2019.

Parents are extra doubtless to decide on a preferred identify for a boy, with the highest 100 boys’ names accounting for 42 per cent of all boys born final 12 months. For ladies it was 38 per cent.

However, over the previous 5 years about two in three names have been distinctive names, not shared with anybody else in that 12 months.