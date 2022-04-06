What’s magnetic slime robot that can help with human digestion? Twitter abuzz with new invention

It’s brown, it’s slimy, and it will possibly transfer by way of your physique. “But, that can only be possible in movies,” – is that this what you’re considering? Well, now it is a actuality as a result of scientists on the Chinese University of Hong Kong not too long ago created such a magnetic slime robotic that may retrieve inadvertently ingested objects out of your physique, in addition to doing different issues.

Known because the ‘Reconfigurable Magnetic Slime Robot’, this new innovation, a blob of kinds, has created a buzz amongst netizens after studies about it began showing on-line.

A examine about this new innovation was initially printed on March 2 within the peer-reviewed journal Advanced Functional Materials titled Reconfigurable Magnetic Slime Robot: Deformation, Adaptability, and Multifunction. According to the examine, these “magnetic, miniature soft-bodied robots allow non-invasive access to restricted spaces and provide ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, micromanipulation, and targeted drug delivery.”

The co-authors of this analysis have been formally listed as Mengmeng Sun, Chenyao Tian, Liyang Mao, Xianghe Meng, Xingjian Shen, Bo Hao, Xin Wang, Hui Xie and professor Li Zhang.

New Scientist, a London-based science and expertise journal, additionally shared a video on Twitter. Their video exhibiting how the magnetic slime works initially prompted individuals to suppose that the innovation was a joke. They first shared the video on April 1. Later, nonetheless, it turned clear that scientist did invent it.

“A robot made of magnetic slime could be deployed inside the body to perform tasks such as retrieving objects swallowed by accident,” they tweeted together with the video. They additionally shared an article link to offer extra details about the invention.

The put up left individuals intrigued they usually shared numerous feedback. A number of additionally posted hilarious replies whereas reacting. Sony additionally shared a reply from their official Twitter deal with with a reference to the movie Venom.

Li Zhang, whereas chatting with the Guardian, mentioned “The ultimate goal is to deploy it like a robot,” and added that in the intervening time the slime lacks autonomy. “We still consider it as fundamental research – trying to understand its material properties,” he shared.