What’s open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday? Everything you need to know

Sydney Fish Market: Open all Easter with prolonged 5am-to-5pm buying and selling hours on Good Friday and 7am-to-4pm hours on Saturday by means of Monday. Alcohol Liquorland, Dan Murphy’s, BWS and all different liquor shops: Closed on Friday. Takeaway loophole: Venues that brew or distil their very own liquor with a producer’s licence could promote their merchandise, together with takeaway alcohol, on Good Friday. Most pubs and golf equipment shall be open however most shut at 10pm on Good Friday.

Medical wants Most GPs and medical centres are closed on Good Friday and Monday or run on weekend hours, closing within the early afternoon. Pharmacies can keep open however most Chemist Warehouse and Priceline shops shall be closed on Good Friday. Public transport Trains, buses, ferries and trams will run to a Sunday timetable with decreased companies.

But keep in mind, Sydney commuters get 12 days of free travel beginning on Thursday till the night time of ANZAC Day on April 25. Entertainment Loading The Royal Easter Show shall be open at 9am on daily basis of the lengthy weekend and pavilions will keep open an hour later than standard till 8.30pm. Tickets can be found for on-line buy however the Sydney Olympic Park automobile park is totally booked for Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday. Cinemas are open.