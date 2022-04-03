What’s Up? King Calie is just getting started | Loop Jamaica

By now, many people might know King Calie’s face, in any case, he was the winner of the Magnum Top Performa 2021 Competition and simply days in the past launched his debut single “Dweet”.

But how far more will we learn about him? From having his sights set on being a footballer to now having his first music out, King Calie shares some deets on this week’s What’s Up, produced by Ramon Lindsay.

As he places it, he’s simply getting began in music so he’s no authority on dancehall, however the “good lyricist and good father” drops just a few gems.

Check out this week’s What’s Up!