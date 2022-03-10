What’s your chance of catching Covid twice?

As Covid infections rise once more, many who received contaminated over the Christmas holidays could also be questioning whether or not they can get the virus once more.

Australia’s summer time of Covid might have left many pondering the immunity they developed to the virus would shield them, however as instances in New South Wales surge once more — how probably is it that they get reinfected?

Last month Professor John Skerritt, the pinnacle of Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), voiced issues many Aussies weren’t getting a 3rd dose of the vaccine, presumably as a result of that they had already received Covid.

“The challenge is that Covid reinfections can and do occur,” Prof Skerritt informed reporters on February 23.

He mentioned information from the United Kingdom confirmed at the very least about one in 24 individuals who had received Covid would catch it once more. Recent information from different international locations additionally confirmed the pattern, with the reinfection charge estimated at round one-in-20, to one-in-30.

“The message is you can have your booster shot or your third shot (as we call it) as soon as you recover from Covid,” Prof Skerritt mentioned.

He inspired individuals to have the jab inside 4 months of recovering from Covid as a result of any further immunity they received from being contaminated would put on off.

“If you’ve had Covid, don’t lull yourself into a false sense of security,” he mentioned.

“That third dose is important. Have it as soon as you recover. Talk to your healthcare professional.”

It’s essential to notice that lots of these reinfected within the UK probably caught earlier variants of Covid after which went on to get Omicron.

“What we’re finding with Omicron is that there is a much higher risk of being reinfected when you’ve had previous versions of the virus,” Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly informed reporters on January 18.

“Does Omicron protect against other versions of the virus? Possibly. There’s some early, early signs that it protects against Delta, for example,” he mentioned.

“Does Omicron protect against future variants of the virus? We have no way of knowing that until we know what those future variants might hold.”

A current spike within the variety of Covid instances in NSW is being partly blamed on the spread of a sub-strain of the Omicron variant, BA.2, dubbed the “son of Omicron”.

BA.2 tends to unfold sooner than the unique model, and will change into dominant in NSW.

News.com.au contacted the Federal Department of Health for statistics on reinfection in Australia however was directed to state businesses as a substitute.

In the UK, reinfections have been probably occurring in individuals who had received contaminated with earlier variants like Delta and have been then uncovered to Omicron.

The journal Nature reported final month the variety of individuals reinfected with Covid started to rise sharply after the emergence of Omicron.

According to information collected by the UK Health Security Agency, greater than 650,000 individuals had most likely been contaminated twice, with most of those infections occurring within the previous two months.

Cases of “possible reinfection” have been classed as infections that came about at the very least three months after the preliminary an infection.

The proportion of reinfections elevated from making up round one per cent of Covid instances within the UK previous to mid-November 2021, to round 10 per cent extra just lately.

Separate analysis carried out in Qatar and revealed in The New England Journal of Medicine final month, discovered earlier an infection was 90 per cent efficient at stopping an an infection with the Alpha, Beta or Delta variants, however solely 56 per cent efficient in opposition to Omicron.

The excellent news is most reinfections emerged a couple of yr after the preliminary case and safety in opposition to extreme illness attributable to Omicron continued to be excessive, round 88 per cent.

A senior analysis fellow on the Kirby Institute’s an infection analytics program, Dr Deborah Cromer, informed The Guardian that because the pandemic continued, it wouldn’t be “particularly unlikely” to be reinfected.

“You’re less likely to get the same variant again, but you’re certainly not completely protected,” she mentioned. “Nevertheless, we would expect it to be less severe. Protection will grow, like what we see with the flu now.”