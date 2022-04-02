WhatsApp crackdown launched against group forwarded messages!

WhatsApp crackdown has been launched towards forwarded messages. WhatsApp has slashed the variety of forwarded messages that may be shared additional. You gained’t be capable of share for multiple group chat!

WhatsApp crackdown has been launched towards group forwarded messages. This is to cease unfold of misinformation and pretend information! In the newest replace, WhatsApp will slap new restrictions and limits on forwarding already forwarded messages. According to the WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo, the instant-messaging app has launched a brand new restrict for forwarding messages within the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.2 replace, which prevents customers from sending the forwarded messages to multiple group chat. And now, the identical WhatsApp forwarded messages limitation is rolling out to the newest variations of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

WABetaInfo additionally shared a screenshot that confirmed that WhatsApp did not enable forwarding the forwarded message for multiple group chat at a time. WhatsApp customers want to notice that the brand new restrict applies to the already forwarded messages solely. Rest, for a brand new message, you may nonetheless ahead it as much as 5 chats at one time. When a message is forwarded by way of a sequence of 5 or extra chats, that message comes with a “Forwarded many times” label on high of it with a double arrow, which denotes that the message is at the very least 5 instances away from the sender.

“These messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time, as a way to help keep conversations on WhatsApp intimate and personal. This also helps slow down the spread of rumors, viral messages, and fake news,” the Meta-owned messaging app mentioned in a weblog submit. While the messages with a single arrow with a ‘Forwarded’ tag can additional share as much as 5 chats at a time. But now with the newest replace, each forwarded message could have a brand new restrict of forwarding messages as much as one group chat.

This new ahead message limitation has already been rolled out to some Android beta testers, and now, WhatsApp is enabling the identical to extra customers with the newest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.11 replace. Soon, extra WhatsApp customers will be capable of get the identical modifications.

What else is new in WhatsApp?

Recently, WhatsApp has up to date its voice messages with 6 new added options, which shall be rolling out within the coming weeks. The new WhatsApp Voice Messaging options embody — Out of chat playback, pause and resume recording, waveform visualization of voice notes, voice message draft preview, keep in mind playback possibility to select up from the place you left off final time, and quick playback characteristic to hearken to totally different speeds.