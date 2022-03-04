WhatsApp Desktop to get a new way to react to messages

WhatsApp Desktop beta model 2.2208.1 has reportedly included references concerning the replace.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly engaged on a brand new function that can let macOS and Windows customers react to messages in a brand new means. The app is now prepping to roll out a shortcut to shortly react to messages and the flexibility to view who reacted to messages for its Desktop model. THe new function may be an enlargement to WhatsApp reactions which might be reportedly within the works for the previous couple of months. Once this function is rolled out, WhatsApp customers will be capable of react to a message utilizing emojis much like the reactions which might be out there on Facebook Messenger and Apple iMessage. This function will likely be out there to each cell in addition to desktop customers.

The growth has been reported by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo. It will likely be rolled out on WhatsApp Desktop beta model 2.2208.1. However, it’s but to be made out there to public beta testers.

The function is known as as React to message will likely be out there within the message menu. Users will be capable of entry this new solution to react to a message by proper clicking on that textual content within the app. WABetaInfo has even shared the screengrab of the identical.

Last week, the messaging app was noticed updating its desktop model by including a “reaction” emoji subsequent to messages. The new means, although, seems so as to add yet one more step to make it simple to react to messages on the app.

The app has been engaged on message reactions since a minimum of August 2021. AS per the knowledge shared by the WABetaInfo, the function might carry emojis to share reactions reminiscent of “Like,” “Love,” “Laugh,” and “Surprise.”

WhatsApp customers may be capable of get a response information tab the place they’ll take a look at all reactions acquired on a specific message. Additionally, WhatsApp group customers too will be capable of react to messages and see who’ve reacted to which messages within the group.

Exact particulars on message reactions will likely be made out there quickly. The function is outwardly at a growth stage at this second.