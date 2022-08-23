WhatsApp kicks off global brand campaign for its privacy protection features

WhatsApp is rolling out a world model marketing campaign to create consciousness about its interlocking privateness options.

WhatsApp has rolled out its international model marketing campaign to create consciousness about itsprivacy interlocking layers. The new options will supply extra privateness and management over conversations. Avinash Pant, director advertising, Meta India, has stated that WhatsApp has been persistently including layers of safety by means of product-features that empower people with extra management over their messages. He stated, “This is our way of extending awareness and assurance to our users on how the new and existing built-in layers of protection help you message freely without compromising on your privacy. We want users to know that they always have a safe and private space on WhatsApp, no matter where they are.” He added that it is an incredible privilege that round two billion individuals world wide belief WhatsApp to ship their private messages each day.

Check out new options launched by WhatsApp:

In its marketing campaign, WhatsApp shall be educating customers about these privateness options by means of quick movies by highlighting their advantages. Check out the most important privateness options supplied by WhatsApp.

Leave Groups Silently: WhatsApp has launched this characteristic just lately. This will enable customers to exit a bunch privately with out notifying different individuals within the group.

Hide online energetic standing: Now, customers can maintain theie online presence personal, by selecting who can and might’t see when they’re on-line.

No screenshot for View Once messages: The View Once is a reasonably safe solution to share media recordsdata. However, WhatsApp has added yet one more layer of safety by disabling screenshot for View Once messages. The characteristic is at present being examined and shall be rolled out to customers quickly.

Default E2EE: WhatsApp provides end-to-end encryption by default (no matter system) to private messages.

Encrypted Backups: WhatsApp lets customers backup their chat historical past with end-to-end encryption in order that it may solely be accessed by utilizing a password or encryption key.

Disappearing Messages: WhatsApp’s disappearing messages allow you to set durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days in order that the pictures and movies disappear as soon as they’re opened.

Block and Report: Users can block and report somebody if they’re sending offensive content material or spam.

Two-step Verification: For extra safety, the two-step verification characteristic permits customers to set a singular six-digit PIN when registering your cellphone quantity with WhatsApp once more.