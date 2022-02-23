WhatsApp launches ‘Safety in India’ resource hub to help users stay safe online

WhatsApp has launched the ‘Safety in India’ useful resource hub to focus on a bunch of security measures to assist individuals keep protected on-line.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched a variety of product modifications to boost the safety and privateness of its customers in India. The immediate messaging app has launched a devoted ‘Safety in India’ useful resource hub to focus on a bunch of measures which are supposed to assist individuals keep protected on-line. The announcement got here after WhatsApp’s week-long marketing campaign, #TakeCharge to advertise the protected use of the Internet. More than 400 million individuals use WhatsApp in India.

In its weblog submit, WhatsApp mentioned, “WhatsApp has made significant product changes to help enhance security and privacy. Besides continuous product innovations, over the years we have also consistently invested in state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence, data scientists, experts, and in processes, to support user safety.”

The immediate messaging app has highlighted a number of security options from two-step verification, WhatsApp lock, ahead limits to disappearing messages, admin controls and way more that assist individuals can use to remain protected and safe – on-line.

Additionally, the useful resource hub additionally explores different essential subjects round on-line security, privateness and safety, debunks widespread myths, to be able to create consciousness on how customers can safeguard themselves from potential cyber scams in at the moment’s digitally related world.

WhatsApp will construct consciousness in regards to the numerous security measures and in-built product options via the ‘Safety in India’ hub. It will empower customers to take management and handle their security comprehensively whereas utilizing the app for messaging.

The useful resource hub additionally talked about the superior expertise that WhatsApp deploys together with India-specific processes that assist stop the unfold of misinformation and any type of abuse on the platform.

Moreover, the platform additionally supplies customers with assets that assist them confirm info to be able to curb the unfold of misinformation. The platform provides 10 reality checking organizations to permit customers to confirm info via a WhatsApp bot. This is enabled via the WhatsApp API-platform answer and is a freed from price service. Users can save this cellphone quantity for the aim:+1 (727) 2912606. They can begin a chat with the bot by sending a easy,”Hi” to get the knowledge they search.