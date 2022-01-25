WhatsApp Now Lets iPhone Users Pause Recording Their Voice Messages

​​WhatsApp for iOS has been up to date with the flexibility to allow you to pause and resume whereas recording voice messages. This comes as an extension to the just lately launched voice message preview function that permits customers to overview their voice message recordings earlier than sending them to contacts. The up to date WhatsApp additionally brings assist for Focus mode that is part of iOS 15. The new options are at the moment out there to pick iPhone customers, although they are going to roll out to all eligible shoppers over the approaching weeks.

Through the WhatsApp for iOS model 22.5.75, the moment messaging app has enabled iPhone customers to pause and resume whereas recording voice messages. It primarily replaces the prevailing cease button that was launched by the voice message preview function in December with dynamic pause and resume buttons.

You can check out the brand new WhatsApp voice message expertise by swiping as much as lock your voice recording after which tapping the pause and resume buttons.

WhatsApp for iOS has up to date the voice message recording expertise with pause and resume buttons

The capability to pause voice message recordings was first spotted in October final yr. It was, nonetheless, not out there to WhatsApp customers up till now.

It can also be essential to notice that the up to date expertise is at the moment unique for iPhone house owners as customers on WhatsApp for Android are nonetheless not in a position to pause and resume their voice message recordings.

Gadgets 360 was in a position to discover that though the up to date model of WhatsApp is at the moment out there to pick customers, folks on the sooner model have additionally began getting the brand new voice message recordings expertise. This means that the change is rolling out from the server aspect.

By permitting customers to pause and resume their voice message recordings, WhatsApp has taken one other step to refine voice message expertise on its app. The firm owned by Facebook dad or mum Meta beforehand introduced options together with playback speed and waveforms for voice messages to assist customers sending voice messages.

The second change that the up to date WhatsApp for iOS brings to customers is assist for the Focus Mode. This will permit customers to contemplate getting messages from chosen customers even when you do not need to be disturbed with common notifications.

WhatsApp for iOS by the most recent replace has additionally began displaying group and profile photographs alongside notifications every time whenever you get a brand new message. This is much like how you’re seeing profile photographs of individuals sending you direct messages on Twitter. It was additionally spotted by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo simply earlier this month. The function can also be restricted to customers on iOS 15 and later variations.

You can download the up to date WhatsApp for iOS in your iPhone by the App Store. The app is appropriate with gadgets operating on iOS 10 and later. It can also be 212.6MB in measurement.