WhatsApp privacy feature set to change, but disappearing messages have a major problem

WhatsApp is introducing a brand new replace for its disappearing messages function so as to carry extra privateness. But it has an issue! Know what.

A number of months again, WhatsApp had launched the disappearing messages function. These chats disappeared after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days as specified by the sender. Not simply the messages, however it makes the media despatched together with the message disappear too in response to the set time. But WhatsApp clearly mentions that the downloaded media will likely be routinely saved to your photographs too. So, if the disappearing messages function is turned on, then the media despatched within the chat will disappear finally however it’ll nonetheless be saved on the cellphone if auto-download is on. Now, WhatsApp is ready to alter this with a brand new replace to its disappearing messages.

According to a latest report by WabetaInfo the Meta-owned social media utility WhatsApp is engaged on a brand new function that won’t let the customers routinely save the media recordsdata shared within the disappearing messages. Additionally, it’ll allow you to forestall sure disappearing messages from expiring in a future replace of the app. So far, WhatsApp customers can auto-save the photographs or movies shared within the disappearing chats of their gallery. According to the report, the brand new function will roll out for each Android in addition to Apple iPhone customers.

Wabetainfo shared a screenshot which exhibits that WhatsApp is now routinely turning off the choice “media visibility” for disappearing chats on WhatsApp for Android, which earlier let folks view the photographs within the photograph gallery. For iPhone customers, the choice “Save to Camera Roll” is routinely turned off for disappearing chats. That means the photographs, movies, and GIFs won’t ever routinely be saved within the digital camera roll.

But this new WhatsApp has one MAJOR situation

Despite the efforts of WhatsApp to enhance privateness whereas utilizing disappearing messages and to maintain the media extra personal, there are methods that may let the customers save the media of their gallery. Hence, the entire drawback might not be solved with the roll out of this WhatsApp replace. A WhatsApp weblog says that “use disappearing messages with trusted individuals, as it’s possible for someone to forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears.”