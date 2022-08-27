WhatsApp row: State witnesses contradicted each other in security estate stabbing case | News24

Leon Coetzee seems within the Pretoria North Magistrate’s courtroom on a cost of homicide.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has cleared Lourens Coetzee of the homicide of his neighbour, Thembinkosi Thabethe.

Acting Judge Kobus Burger stated the 2 State witnesses, who apparently witnessed the incident, contradicted one another.

Outside the courtroom, Thabethe’s widow vowed she wouldn’t let the matter go with out a struggle.

A decide has dominated witness testimony in a homicide case was so contradictory it appeared as if each folks testifying gave the impression to be “on different planets”.

Acting Judge Kobus Burger discovered Leon Lourens Coetzee not responsible and discharged him for the homicide of his neighbour, Thembinkosi Thabethe, who died 5 days after he was stabbed.

Coetzee stabbed Thabethe on the Green Acres Estate in Montana, Pretoria after he [Coetzee] had been attacked due to an obvious racist WhatsApp message.

In delivering his judgment, Burger remarked on the origin of the case and the WhatsApp message that led to the lethal incident.

“The faceless and unscrupulous person took a screenshot of a text message, seemingly without basis, deliberately sent the said message to Thabethe that Coetzee’s wife wrote the message referring to black people, in general, as pigs.”

He added:

This motion might have been taken to create racial stress and hate. This motion resulted in a tragic occasion which left many victims. The subsequent of kin of Thabethe misplaced a father, brother, son and husband.

Burger stated the 2 State witnesses, who claimed to have seen the incident, contradicted one another.

He added the pair was evasive when questioned.

“Two State witnesses contradicted each other. Their version of what happened at the scene differed so much that it seemed they were on different planets when the incident occurred.

“I needed to warning the 2 witnesses to pay attention fastidiously when questions had been posed to them.”

Burger found Coetzee acted in self-defence.

“Coetzee’s actions weren’t illegal. I can not agree with the competition by the State that Coetzee wished to kill Thabethe. If he wished to kill, he might have stabbed Thabethe repeatedly in entrance of his home.

He stated Coetzee’s model was corroborated by a witness who testified on his behalf:

I thus discover the deceased approached the accused with a stone in his hand, aiming on the head of the accused.

“Had the deceased succeeded with his attack, it might have had serious if not fatal consequences for the accused. I find the attack by the deceased unlawful. Coetzee was entitled to defend himself against the attack,” Burger added.

Outside the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Thabethe’s widow, Azola, vowed she wouldn’t let the matter go with out a struggle.

“We will gather strength from God who carried us up to this point. We will pursue the matter,” she stated.

“I have been in court throughout the trial… We were anticipating this [judgment].

“It has lastly come to this. It is what it’s. We will pursue it. We hope the South African regulation and justice will by some means struggle for us.”