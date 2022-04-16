WhatsApp Starts Testing Granular Privacy Controls on Latest iOS Beta

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out new granular privateness controls to sure testers on the most recent beta model of the app for iOS, that enables superior administration of privateness settings on the app. First noticed in improvement final 12 months, the function is designed to provide customers granular management over who can see their final seen, about, and profile picture on the messaging service. While some testers can now entry these options on the beta variations for iOS and Android, WhatsApp is but to announce when these privateness settings shall be rolled out to all customers.

According to a report by WhatsApp options tracker WABetaData, the Meta-owned messaging service has began rolling out the granular privateness controls for profile picture, ‘About’ description, and ‘Last seen’ on WhatsApp. Users who’ve signed as much as obtain beta builds by way of TestFlight can replace to WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.9.0.70 may see the options enabled within the app. The new settings look like enabled by way of a server-side change, as some customers might have to attend for twenty-four hours in an effort to see the brand new settings, in accordance with the function tracker.

WhatsApp’s new privateness controls for customers on the most recent iOS beta model

Photo Credit: WABetaData

Users who’ve up to date to the most recent beta model can go to WhatsApp Settings and choose Account, then faucet on Privacy. Under every of three sections titled About, Last Seen and Profile Photo, customers ought to be capable to see a brand new possibility titled My Contacts Except… — which can forestall any chosen contacts from viewing their profile picture, final seen, or about profile sections. Previously, WhatsApp would solely enable customers to decide on amongst Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody.

Excluding a contact from viewing if you had been final seen on WhatsApp will conceal their final seen from you, however this isn’t the case whereas excluding them from viewing your about or final seen, in accordance with the function tracker. The identical is true for customers on the beta model of WhatsApp for Android, who additionally received the identical function final month with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.8.9 that rolled out on March 29. Gadgets 360 was in a position to verify that the granular privateness controls had been enabled and dealing on the most recent model of WhatsApp beta for Android.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp announced a brand new Communities function to assist directors achieve higher management over teams. With the brand new function, a number of teams may be added to a Community, and admins can ship a single message to everybody. WhatsApp can be bringing extra enhancements to the messaging service, together with an elevated file sharing restrict, new reactions, and the flexibility to make group audio calls with as much as 32 folks concurrently, in accordance with the corporate.