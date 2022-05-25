“When Are We Going To Stand Up To Gun Lobby”: Biden After School Shooting

The United States suffered 19,350 firearm homicides in 2020.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday known as for Americans to face up in opposition to the nation’s highly effective pro-gun foyer after a gunman shot dead 18 young children at an elementary faculty in Texas.

“When, in God’s name, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby,” he stated in an handle from the White House.

“It’s time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country. We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: it’s time to act.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)