‘When are we gonna do something’: NBA coach lashes senators after Texas shooting

Three-time NBA successful coach Steve Kerr has blasted Republican senators together with Mitch McConnell for refusing to cross gun management laws after at the least eighteen college students and three adults have been killed in a capturing at a college in Texas this morning (AEST).

Speaking earlier than his workforce’s Western Conference finals match towards the Dallas Mavericks, the visibly emotional Golden State Warriors coach mentioned he was bored with providing condolences to “devastated families” and moments of silence, urging Republican senators to cease blocking laws that will require background checks for individuals wanting to buy a gun.

“In the last 10 days we’ve had elderly black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo and Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California, and now we have children murdered at school. When are we going to do something?” he mentioned.

“We’re gonna go play a basketball game, and 50 senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage.