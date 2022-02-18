‘When cricket is discussed, her face lights up’ – KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla pens heartfelt note for daughter

Jahnavi Chawla, daughter of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, has grabbed netizens consideration after her involvement within the recently-concluded public sale of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Jahnavi was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s son and daughter, Aryan and Suhana on the franchise public sale desk.

This was the third time when Jahnavi was seen on the IPL auctions. At the age of 17, she made her first look on the auctions, making her the youngest individual permitted to attend an IPL public sale.

Juhi Chawla shares heartfelt be aware for daughter

On Thursday, Juhi Chawla shared a stunning be aware together with a video for her daughter, expressing pleasure in Janhavi affiliation with the franchise.

“Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game. When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book. It had the life stories, achievements, records, a sort of almanac, of allllll the cricketers of the world. In the few days that we spent at the hotel, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover! As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased, ” Chawla wrote in her Instagram put up.

“When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding. It is extremely kind of Mr. Venky Mysore, our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views. As a mother, I feel blessed, happy and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with God’s grace, she is on her way,” she added.

KKR, beneath the management of Eoin Morgan, reached the finals of 2021 IPL. However, they suffered defeat by the hands of scientific Chennai Super Kings, who went on to win their fourth title. KKR might be trying to replicate their efficiency on this 12 months’s match with Shreyas Iyer named as skipper for the franchise.