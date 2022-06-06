When Did ‘Diet’ Become a Dirty Word? – Margins of Error – Podcast on CNN Audio

Americas
Look carefully at nearly something and also you’ll discover knowledge—a number of it. But while you push previous the calculations, what are all these numbers actually saying about who we’re and what we consider? CNN’s Harry Enten is on a mission to search out out. This season on Margins of Error, Harry teases out large concepts like what accents say about the place we stay, how a lot cash it takes to be completely happy, and whether or not the U.S. ought to lastly swap to the metric system.
When Did ‘Diet’ Become a Dirty Word? Diet soda is without doubt one of the few issues in life that makes Harry very completely happy. And it seems, it could be disappearing as “zero sugar” infiltrates the carbonated business. Why is that this taking place abruptly and is there a distinction between the 2 labels? Or is that this only a confrontation? May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022