‘When I started I hated sparring and was really scared’

Powell received into taekwondo as a result of she was too younger to take up fencing

“When I first started taekwondo I hated sparring and I was really scared!”

Aaliyah Powell wished nothing to do with the fight facet of her sport as a 10-year-old.

Fast-forward nearly a decade and she or he has not solely turn into a junior world champion, but in addition broke Jade Jones’ report as Britain’s youngest-ever senior world medallist.

The 19-year-old is now the double Olympic champion’s greatest rival for a spot at Paris 2024.

Powell’s rise is all of the extra spectacular given she sustained a critical knee ligament harm that threatened to derail her profession.

On Sunday, Powell goals to remind rivals of her prowess when she goes head-to-head together with her “idol” in the identical -57kg division on the European Championships in Manchester.

“Europeans will be exciting, especially with us both being in the same category,” she tells BBC Sport. “I’m pushing to achieve the same goal as her, which is gold in Paris.”

‘I wished to fence reasonably than combat’

Powell laughs when reflecting on the “fear” she skilled when first stepping on to the mat. Back then, the lady from Huddersfield had different desires.

“I originally thought fencing looked fun, but I was too young and after watching my cousin do a taekwondo taster session, I followed her,” she says.

“I said I’d do it for one or two years until I was old enough to drop it for fencing, but I’ve been doing it ever since.”

She initially “fell in love” with the extra conventional type of the martial artwork – the Poomsea self-discipline – which sees gamers assessed on their means to carry out units of actions, similar to kicks, blocks and punches in a ‘significant order’ in response to imaginary assaults.

“My coach would have to stand behind me and force me to fight people otherwise I’d run away,” she remembers.

“As I got older the tactical elements hooked me though, and once I got over the fear of fighting, I progressed very quickly.”

A ‘reluctant’ world bronze medallist

Powell started to understand she may have a profession within the sport after profitable her maiden worldwide title – Dutch Open cadet gold – in 2016.

Euro Youth silver (2017) and World Junior gold (2018) adopted earlier than a ‘shock’ senior British workforce call-up for the 2019 World Championships in Manchester.

“I was still a junior athlete, I wasn’t full-time and my dad just put the application in on a whim on the last day it could be submitted,” she remembers.

“I didn’t think I’d get the pick and when I did, I was shocked and didn’t want to do it.

“In reality, I stated ‘I’m not doing it!’ as a result of whenever you’re a junior taking up seniors it’s actually daunting and I used to be scared.”

Powell was eventually convinced to compete and despite the event taking place during her GCSE exams the then 16-year-old stunned the home crowd – and taekwondo community – by securing what she describes as an “overwhelming” -53kg bronze.

‘Devastating’ harm blow

She soon became a full-time member of the senior GB Taekwondo programme, joining the likes of Jones as well as fellow Olympic medallists Bianca Walkden and Lauren Williams.

Dreams of immediate sustained senior success were soon dashed, though, after partially tearing knee ligaments, before a complete rupture of her meniscus in late 2019.

“I cried rather a lot at first,” admits Powell, who feared for her future in the sport.

“I needed to have a few surgical procedures and on high of that there was Covid and lockdown, which stopped me coaching and halted my progress for certain, nevertheless it’s given me a number of psychological resilience which can hopefully assist me in my profession.”

The fighter says she has drawn “confidence” from speaking with team-mate Walkden, who returned from three potentially career-ending knee injuries before claiming the first of her three world titles.

Powell or Jones for Paris 2024?

Since her own comeback, Powell has claimed bronze at the World Taekwondo Women’s Championship and silver at the Swedish Open last month – losing 9-5 to Jones in the final.

“We’re the identical weight, solely one in all us can go [to the Olympics]. I’m trying to obtain it for the primary time and clearly she’s been actually profitable for a very long time,” says Powell.

“It’s onerous for each of us,” she continues, “however I feel we each actually push each other and make one another higher.”

The 2022 Europeans – which run from 19-22 May – are the first major event of the Paris 2024 qualification cycle and Powell has only one target as she begins the race for GB’s sole Olympic -57kg berth.

“Gold is what I’m going for,” she states. “It’s what I would like and for me it will simply present the onerous work, sacrifice and perseverance to push via the harm was price it.”